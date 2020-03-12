CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Software, Carmel, IN, a leader in the laboratory information system industry, announces its commitment to assist Public Health Laboratories and other laboratories that are involved in testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) by efficiently integrating software tools and providing customer service that promotes timely testing.
In times of public health crisis, it is imperative that everyone within the healthcare industry work together to address the global emergency. The laboratories we support play an integral role in helping to address the crisis and reduce the impact of the virus. Orchard's solutions include specific functionality that supports our customers in this time of need. Our products' sophisticated rules engine facilitates advanced workflows that can help laboratories quickly process, reflex, and route specimens, as well as providing robust capabilities to conduct and monitor QC/QA activities for COVID-19 testing.
We also understand the dire need for time-sensitive information to flow from Public Health Laboratories to the CDC and to community and reference laboratories. Our state-of-the-art integration and interfacing capabilities that connect laboratories and the CDC facilitate rapid dissemination of results and test interpretations. We are proud that our products can play a critical role in routing these time sensitive tests from where they originate to all the key laboratories across the country that are on the diagnostics front line. In addition, our award-winning customer support team is available to assist as needed.
"We are fully committed to assisting laboratories that are at the front lines of testing during this crucial time. We understand and embrace the spirit of cooperation and need for clear communication to support laboratories during a rapidly evolving situation where speed and flexibility are paramount," says Billie Whitehurst, Orchard's CEO.
