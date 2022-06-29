The grant will provide $150,000 over two years for research addressing recovery from muscle, tendon, and/or ligamentous challenges associated with pilon fractures, proximal tibial fractures, patella fractures, and other types of skeletal trauma.
ROSEMONT, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF), in collaboration with the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA), is excited to announce the new $150,000 OREF/OTA Enhancing Recovery from Soft-Tissue Injury Occurring in Conjunction with Skeletal Trauma Research Grant. Arthrex, Inc., a global medical device company and leader in orthopaedic product development and medical education, provided significant funding for the grant.
Coen A. Wijdicks, PhD, MBA, Director of Orthopedic Research for Arthrex, noted, "Arthrex is honored to partner with OREF and the OTA to provide this research grant to further study soft-tissue injury in conjunction with skeletal trauma."
OREF is committed to exploring ways to partner with others to support innovative research that can lead to breakthroughs in addressing musculoskeletal trauma issues. The collaboration between the OTA and OREF with funding support from Arthrex allows the three organizations to support orthopaedic trauma research while encouraging and growing the population of investigators and clinician scientists needed to pursue orthopaedic trauma research and improve the quality of orthopaedic medicine and patient care.
"Although orthopaedic trauma results in significant disability and substantial financial cost to both the patient and society, comprehensive research studies aimed at addressing these issues are limited," noted OREF President Thomas P. Sculco, MD. "With the creation of this new research grant and the generous support of Arthrex, OREF and our partners at the OTA renew our commitment to fund research that will lead to improvements in treating soft tissue injuries associated with skeletal trauma."
The organizations solicited proposals addressing recovery from muscle, tendon, and/or ligamentous challenges associated with pilon fractures, proximal tibial fractures, or patella fractures. The proposals, which are currently undergoing OREF's Peer Review process, will be judged on scientific merit, feasibility, and potential for significant clinical impact. OREF expects to announce selection of the grant recipient in September 2022.
Investigators interested in learning more about OREF grants may visit https://www.oref.org/grants.
About the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation
An independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, OREF strives to improve clinical care and patient outcomes by advancing innovative research, developing new investigators, and uniting the orthopaedic community in promoting musculoskeletal health. The Foundation raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, joints, nerves, and muscles and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. To further its mission, OREF is committed to exploring ways to partner with others to move the field of musculoskeletal research forward. For more information, visit https://www.oref.org and follow us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/OREFtoday.
About the Orthopaedic Trauma Association
The mission of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) is to promote excellence in care for the injured patient, through provision of scientific forums and support of musculoskeletal research and education of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the public. The OTA will be the authoritative source for the optimum treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal injury, will effectively communicate this information to the Orthopaedic and medical community and will seek to influence health care policies that affect care and prevention of injury. Visit http://www.ota.org for more information.
About Arthrex
Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing, and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 1,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.arthrex.com.
Media Contact
