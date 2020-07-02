Orexo launches deprexis® and vorvida® in the US and provides updated financial guidance

- FDA's "Enforcement Policy" and Orexo's strong financial position enable investments in an accelerated commercialization of its scientifically proven digital therapies - Preliminary estimated sales potential of USD 420-650 million for the DTx portfolio five years post launch - To enable accelerated launch of all three products investments will increase and OPEX for FY 2020 is expected to be in the range of SEK 750-800 million, from SEK 550-600 million