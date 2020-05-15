UPPSALA, Sweden, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's partner, Gesynta Pharma, today announces positive phase I results for OX-MPI (GS-248). Gesynta Pharma, who owns all the rights to OX-MPI (GS-248), aims to develop a treatment for the microvascular diseases in chronic inflammatory conditions. The purpose of the first clinical study was to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of OX-MPI (GS-248) after single and multiple ascending doses to healthy subjects.

The results support further clinical development of OX-MPI (GS-248) and a clinical phase II study is being planned.

The study will be presented at the 2020 EULAR e-congress June 3-6.

For more information read Gesynta Pharma's press release attached below.

CONTACT:
 Orexo
Box 303 751 05 Uppsala
+46 (0)18 780 88 00
+46 (0)18 780 88 88
http://www.orexo.com
info@orexo.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-s-partner-gesynta-pharma-announces-positive-results-from-phase-1-study-for-ox-mpi,c3113071

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3113071/1248525.pdf

Orexo´s partner Gesynta Pharma announces positive results from phase 1 study for OX-MPI

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.