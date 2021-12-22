SAN DIEGO, Dec 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- organifi has the privilege of energizing and empowering millions of people every year through their delicious adaptogen superfood blends and educational content. organifi sources the highest-quality plant-based ingredients available that are designed for the body and have a positive impact on the planet. Each superfood blend is carefully combined to offer the consumer nourishment to create optimal health and promote wellness made easy®.
"organifi has partnered with Mediaplanet for its newly published Digestive Health & Wellness campaign featured online and within USA TODAY, to bring the world a comprehensive daily program to proactively manage gut health," commented company CEO, Mae Steigler. "We're offering readers the 'all day digestion kit' (organifi.com/digestionkit), a perfect assortment of our blends to create joyful wellbeing, for a limited time offer."
'All day digestion kit' blends include:
organifi balance: crafted for your daily digestion
The probiotic strains and prebiotic fiber in balance have shown to support:
- Improved digestion – a dose of 5 resilient science-backed strains for holistic digestion and greater nutrient absorption.
- Gut-flora diversity – beneficial prebiotics that are an essential element of microbiome wellness and diversity.
- Abdominal comfort – a synergistic combination of widely studied strains designed to reduce bloating.
organifi pure®: proprietary blend to support the brain-gut axis
A powerfully hydrating blend of adaptogens and polyphenols to support the gut-brain axis. Enjoy a daily dose of pure for improved digestion and enhanced nutrient absorption:
- Maximize nutrient absorption – a synergistic blend of digestive enzymes and ACV to ensure complete digestion.
- Hydration support – aloe vera and coconut water, high in electrolytes to support optimal hydration.
- Brain vibrance – lion's mane mushroom contains polysaccharides with neuro-protective benefits.
organifi green juice: crafted for daily transformation
Having a healthy cortisol rhythm throughout the day is essential for balancing stress, digestion, sleep, and overall wellness. A daily glass of greens with 600mg of clinically-proven ashwagandha that can support:
- Adaptive wellness – healthy response to stress which has beneficial effects on digestive health.
- Food cravings – helps decrease urges and emotional eating by balancing cortisol levels.
- Digestion and absorption – prebiotic fibers that support the body by balancing healthy bacteria in the gut.
For more information, go to organifi.com/digestionkit. Some blends may be found in select retailers nationwide.
About organifi®
organifi started with a small group of friends and a dream to make the world a healthier place. After months of researching, sourcing, and testing, the first version of green juice was formulated and organifi was born. As demand continued to grow, organifi expanded its team, product line, and mission. They believe that healthy humans & a healthy earth are one in the same. organifi chooses the highest-quality ingredients available that have a positive impact on the planet and plant-based, whole food blends, each carefully combined to offer the body nourishment to create optimal health. organifi invests in farming practices that support the future of soil and species diversity as well as keep the planet free from pesticides and herbicides, including glyphosate.
organifi's commitment to their purpose is reflected in their everyday business practices through the ingredients they source, partnerships they build and support, and operations they invest in. Their packaging partner is dedicated to providing sustainable product packaging by using post-consumer recyclable (PCR) materials. This is a sustainable solution to reduce solid packaging waste (like plastic & paper waste) that fill up our landfills. organifi's canisters are made from either PCR plastic or sugarcane, which captures CO2 in the growing process. Through their partnership with Vitamin Angels, organifi is able to provide essential vitamins to malnourished children and pregnant women across the world. $0.25 of every red juice sold is donated to Vitamin Angels, which is enough to save the life of one child by supplying them with an annual dose of Vitamin A.
Press Contact:
Reilly Tiglio
Media Contact
Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com
SOURCE Mediaplanet