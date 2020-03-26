WATERTOWN, Mass., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation has identified the first 21 organizations to receive support from the $1 million it has committed to community efforts on behalf of older people affected by the coronavirus in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
"This first wave of funding addresses one of the most pressing concerns facing older people—food insecurity," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "These organizations are working on the front lines to meet critical needs and are well-positioned to respond to emerging priorities. Our communities depend on them, now more than ever."
The organizations include area agencies on aging that provide meals and other support services to older people, food banks, and community organizations that are serving as hubs for collaborative regional responses. They include:
Massachusetts
$150,000
- The Boston Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund
$25,000
- The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
$25,000
- The Greater Boston Food Bank
$50,000
- Union Capital Boston, COVID-19 Fund
$15,000
- Watertown Community Foundation, Community Resilience Fund
$5,000
- Watertown Food Pantry (via Watertown Council on Aging)
$5,000
- Worcester County Food Bank
$25,000
Rhode Island
$125,000
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
$25,000
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank
$50,000
- United Way of Rhode Island, Rhode Island COVID-19 Response Fund
$50,000
New Hampshire
$110,000
- Granite United Way, COVID-19 Relief Fund
$15,000
- Monadnock United Way, COVID-19 Relief Fund
$15,000
- The New Hampshire Food Bank
$50,000
- United Way of Greater Nashua, COVID-19 Emergent Needs Response Fund
$15,000
- United Way of the Greater Seacoast, COVID-19 Family Fund
$15,000
Connecticut
$100,000
- Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut
$10,000
- Connecticut Food Bank
$50,000
- North Central Area Agency on Aging
$10,000
- Senior Resources Agency on Aging
$10,000
- Southwestern CT Agency on Aging and Independent Living
$10,000
- Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging
$10,000
"Communities and leaders are uniting to face this challenge," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We are reminded just how connected we all are—and how important it is to take care of every generation."
Beyond the additional funding for community organizations, employee donations to nonprofit organizations affected by COVID-19 will be matched two-for-one by Tufts Health Plan Foundation.
About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $38 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***
To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.
**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020
***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.
