A worldwide leader in genetic pet care enjoys continued growth after expanding to the United States.
HARTFORD, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orivet, a leader in animal and pet DNA testing and personalized veterinary medicine, has seen rapid growth within its U.S. market. With nearly 17,000 monthly website visitors, Orivet is a hit with breeders, vets, and everyday dog owners alike.
"Dogs make life better for most of us, and we are thrilled with the warm response from customers in the U.S.,'' said Orivet's CEO, Dr. Noam Pik. "They know that understanding a pet's unique genetic makeup and health needs can lead to a happier, healthier life for their furry friend."
Considered the premier option for dog breeders, Orivet developed industry-leading products such as the Full Breed Profile to help breeders accurately test their dogs and outline a game plan for breeding healthy puppies.
These high-quality products have garnered Orivet a dedicated customer base across continents. Following its founding in Australia in 2010, Orivet rapidly branched out to meet consumer demand, expanding its headquarters to Connecticut in 2017. Including Orivet's international partnerships in the UK, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Mexico, it now serves over 68 countries worldwide.
Leaders at Orivet attribute continued success to their dedication to ongoing product testing and innovation.
"We regularly test and re-test, improve our products, and try to deliver the best possible options for customers," said Dr. Pik. "We use these products for our own dogs, and that means no corner-cutting when delivering a product."
As Orivet grows, their expansion isn't only into new physical markets — they are also making services available through digital means. The company recently introduced an application with member portals and sample trackers to make testing and reporting easier for breeders. Through the app, breeders can receive essential information, such as breed portfolios and genetic traits, empowering them to adjust a dog's diet or lifestyle to its individual needs.
About Orivet
Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative health care solutions for veterinarians and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms to identify risk and improve clinical outcomes. Learn more at http://www.orivet.com.
