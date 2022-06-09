This partnership of animal health management providers empowers owners to detect various potential health triggers.
HARTFORD, Conn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading pet genetic testing company Orivet is thrilled to announce their exciting new partnership with Horse Microbiome.
The advanced at-home test kit by Horse Microbiome has been developed to deliver key insights toward improving your horse's health and performance. The company takes its name from the gut microbiome, a community of bacteria that plays a role in animal health. Influenced by your horse's metabolism, diet, behavior, and inflammation, the microbiome heavily influences the vitality of your horse. It affects not only energy levels but also temperament, nutrient availability, and vitamin production.
"Gut microbiome testing is one of the fastest growing segments in human health. We are proud and excited to be able to bring these advanced technologies to the animal space", said Dr. Noam Pik, CEO of Orivet. Orivet now brings DNA sequencing technologies used in their successful dog genopet gut test to the equine community.
Founded by Dr. Noam Pik and George Sofronidis, Orivet offers personalized genetic testing to breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. Orivet's products offer a range of screenings, including information on genetic diseases, coat colors, traits, and heritage confirmation for cats and dogs.
Through their new partnership with Horse Microbiome, Orivet's comprehensive testing abilities will help ensure a healthy horse gut, a quintessential element of high performance.
"We are excited to now be able to assist equestrians in keeping their horse healthy," said Dr. Pik, adding "Healthy, happy animals are our mission and goal. And being able to rule out so many potential threats to horses' health will be an amazing tool for every rider."
Scientists are only recently coming to understand the critical role horses' gut health plays in weight, skin, digestive, and behavioral problems. But by applying the extensive experience in this partnership between Orivet and Horse Microbiome, horse owners are now able to test their equine's gut microbes right in their own stable. This approach allows convenience and flexibility in testing while ensuring that any potential diseases or dietary imbalances are detected before they have a long-term effect on the horse.
About Orivet
Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading genetic testing organization offering an extensive range of genetic services to breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners worldwide. Orivet has developed internationally recognized protocols and programs for member bodies, breed clubs, and associations.
The Orivet mission is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of your pet with fully personalized, breed-specific care. For more information, please visit http://www.orivet.com.
About Horse Microbiome
Horse Microbiome, together with Equibiome UK, is offering the first dedicated microbiome sequencing and testing service for horses in Europe. Using advanced sequencing technology, Horse Microbiome provides a real-time snapshot of the internal microbiome community and its functionality. To find out more, please visit http://www.horsemicrobiome.com.
