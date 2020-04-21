PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of this year's National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) April 19-25, 2020, led by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, ORM Fertility has partnered with infertility patients to create e-cards and digital social media images to raise awareness of infertility. The cards help express the struggle many individuals and couples experience when trying to start or grow their family as part of ORM's #infertilitysucks campaign, hoping to glean visibility from the growing use of the hashtags on social platforms.
Infertility is common, affecting one in eight couples in the U.S., and is defined as the inability to get pregnant after 12 months of actively trying. "An infertility diagnosis can be overwhelming, cause emotional stress, create feelings of inadequacy, drain finances, and cause issues in partnerships. On top of that, the stigma around infertility silences the community affected by it," shared Dr. Elizabeth Barbieri.
To drive conversation and help lessen the shame surrounding infertility, ORM connected with patients who experienced their own infertility struggles to create honest and relatable sentiments to share with others digitally. These images, offered in various sizes and formats for different social platforms and email make it easy for anyone to join the conversation in a real, relatable way. It also helps those facing infertility know that they are not alone.
NIAW is a national movement that unites millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. ORM Fertility is a proud sponsor of NIAW, RESOLVE and committed to changing how others view infertility through efforts like the #InfertilitySucks campaign.
You can find and send #infertilitysucks e-cards on the ORM Fertility website ormfertility.com/niaw.
Infertility Facts
- 1 in 8 couples (or 12% of married women) have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)
- 7.4 million women, or 11.9% of women, have received infertility services in their lifetime. (2006-2010 National Survey of Family Growth, CDC)
- Approximately one-third of infertility is attributed to the female partner, one-third is attributed to the male partner, and one-third is caused by a combination of problems in both partners or is unexplained. (www.asrm.org)
- A couple ages 29-33 with a normal functioning reproductive system has only a 20-25% chance of conceiving in any given month. (National Women's Health Resource Center)
- After six months of trying, 60% of couples will conceive without medical assistance. (Infertility As A Covered Benefit, William M. Mercer, 1997)
About ORM Fertility
ORM Fertility offers world-class fertility services delivered by providers passionately committed to helping people grow their families. ORM Fertility provides fertility-related services and treatments to individuals and couples specific to their needs. ORM Fertility is committed to achieving the highest success rates and provides a customized, compassionate patient experience. Unrivaled expertise, outstanding results and personalized care make ORM Fertility one of the most sought-after fertility providers in the world. Visit www.ormfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.
