ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Pharmaceutical Services ("Orsini"), a leading independent national specialty pharmacy focused on patients with rare and complicated diseases, announced today that it has been selected as one of a very limited number of distribution partners for VYEPTI™ (eptinezumab-jjmr). The approved product is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. VYEPTI™ (eptinezumab-jjmr) is manufactured and marketed by Lundbeck which is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.
Among other considerations, Orsini was selected as a result of its reputation as a leading rare disease specialty pharmacy differentiated by its personalized service and focus on complex conditions and treatment regimens that require a comprehensive patient and provider service model. Servicing patients in all 50 states, Orsini is a national specialty pharmacy that is a limited distribution partner for over 30 biotech manufacturers spanning a wide range of therapeutic specialties.
Orsini Chief Executive Officer Mike Fieri commented, "We are excited by our new partnership with Lundbeck and the opportunity to expand our therapy offerings in the area of neurology. Migraine is a seriously debilitating condition that afflicts an estimated 39 million people in the U.S., disrupting their lives in significant ways. We are proud to be an important part of delivering this therapy to our patients. High touch care coordination and collaboration drive our unique pharmacy care model, and we are honored to be chosen by Lundbeck to help provide this new option for patients. The entire team at Orsini looks forward to supporting the needs of migraine sufferers and their caregivers."
For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 545 or email us at Orsini@orsinihc.com.
For further information about VYEPTI™ (eptinezumab-jjmr), please see the VYEPTI™ (eptinezumab-jjmr) Full Prescribing Information.
About Orsini Pharmaceutical Services, LLC.
Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent national specialty pharmacy focused on patients with rare and complicated diseases. Orsini's services allow patients, physicians, payers and manufacturers to improve care, simplify processes and achieve better outcomes. Orsini's clinical model is centered around care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific complex, chronic conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include nursing coverage nationwide for required in-home infusion services, data analytics, and medication adherence, among others. Orsini dispenses its products nationally and is in multiple limited and exclusive distribution contracts with manufacturers. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini has been accredited by ACHC, URAC, VIPPS, and JCAHO. For more information, please visit www.orsinihealthcare.com.