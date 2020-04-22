Orsini Pharmaceutical Services Selected To Provide VYEPTI(TM) (eptinezumab-jjmr) - The First And Only Intravenous Preventive Treatment For Migraine

-- Orsini Pharmaceutical Services is a select dispensing pharmacy for the first FDA-approved, infused migraine preventive therapy by pharmaceutical manufacturer H. Lundbeck A/S based in Denmark -- -- VYEPTI(TM) is approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults and is now available for distribution.