Overview
Sales of orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone totaled nearly $2.4bn in 2018, with sales expected to climb at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2024. Growth in this market will be driven by the aging of the population and the global burden of musculoskeletal disease. Market growth will also be aided by clinical outcomes that show superiority to autograft in regard to safety/efficacy.Â Of the market segments included within this analysis, allografts and synthetic grafts contributed the greatest proportion (59%) of revenue in 2018, followed by growth factors (26%), and cellular bone matrices (15%).


This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, and competitors in the global markets for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone. Market forecasts and spinal fusion procedure volumes are provided for the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World for 2018-24.

