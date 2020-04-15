DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthobiologics for Bone Repair and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the forecast period covered by this report, the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2%, from approximately $2,358 million in 2018 to $2,844.2 million in 2024.
This report comprises three market segments; allografts and synthetic grafts, growth factors, and cellular bone matrices (CBMs). Of the three segments, allografts and synthetic grafts contributed the greatest proportion (59%) of revenue in 2018, followed by growth factors (26%), and CBMs (15%).
Key drivers of the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone include:
- The ageing of the population and the global burden of musculoskeletal disease
- Increases in spinal fusion and arthroplasty procedure volumes
- The use of orthobiologics, such as growth factors, that demonstrate a reduction in revision surgery rates
- Clinical outcomes that show superiority to autograft in regard to safety/efficacy
Factors that will constrain growth in the global market for orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration include:
- The high price of premium products such as growth factors and CBMs
- Limited reimbursement for certain CBM products
- A hesitance in certain countries to use human-based tissue for bone grafts
- Highly competitive markets, particularly for allografts and synthetic grafts
Leading competitors in this market include Medtronic, MTF Biologics, NuVasive, and Orthofix.
This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, and competitors in the global markets for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone. Market forecasts and spinal fusion procedure volumes are provided for the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World for 2018-2024.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
i. Global market for bone repair orthobiologics
a. Selected market drivers and limiters
b. Market leaders
ii. Methodology
- Exhibit ES-1: Orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration, global market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2018-24
- Exhibit ES-2: Orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration, share by country/region, 2018
1. Clinical Overview
1.1 Spinal fusion
1.2 Primary research
1.3 Osteoarthritis
- Exhibit 1-1: Spinal fusion procedure volumes, by country/region, 2018-24
- Exhibit 1-2: Surgeon survey, use of bone grafts for lumbar spinal fusions, by type of graft, US, 2019
- Exhibit 1-3: Surgeon survey, use of bone grafts for lumbar spinal fusions, by type of graft, Germany, 2019
- Exhibit 1-4: Global osteoarthritis prevalence (knee or hip) forecast, by region, 2018-24
2. Allografts and Bone Graft Substitutes Market
2.1 Bone graft materials
2.1.1 Bone autograft
2.1.2 Bone allografts and machined bone
2.1.3 Demineralized bone matrix
2.1.4 Synthetic grafts
2.2 Global market analysis
2.3 Global competitive analysis
2.4 Bibliography
- Exhibit 2-1: General categories of bone grafts
- Exhibit 2-2: Clinical applications for bone grafts
- Exhibit 2-3: Clinical applications for allografts and synthetic grafts in orthopedic surgery
- Exhibit 2-4: Selected structural bone allografts
- Exhibit 2-5: Prices of selected allografts (chips, crushed, and cubed)
- Exhibit 2-6: Selected demineralized bone matrix products
- Exhibit 2-7: Prices of Medtronic's Grafton DBM gel and putty
- Exhibit 2-8: Selected synthetic bone grafts
- Exhibit 2-9: Prices of Medtronic's Mastergraft synthetic bone graft
- Exhibit 2-10: Global bone allograft products market, share by country/region, 2018
- Exhibit 2-11: Global bone allograft product sales by country/region, market forecast ($m), 2018-24
- Exhibit 2-12: Bone allografts and synthetic bone graft substitutes market, share by tissue type, 2018
- Exhibit 2-13: Global bone allografts market, share by supplier, 2018
3. Bone Growth Factor Grafts
3.1 Bone morphogenetic proteins
3.2 Other growth factors
3.3 Discontinued product
3.4 Emerging product
3.5 Market analysis
3.6 Competitive analysis
3.7 Bibliography
- Exhibit 3-1: Prices of Infuse bone morphogenetic protein
- Exhibit 3-2: Selected growth factor-based orthobiologic products
- Exhibit 3-3: Growth factor bone graft sales, market forecast, by country/region ($m), 2018-24
- Exhibit 3-4: Global growth factor bone grafts products market, share by country/region, 2018
- Exhibit 3-5: Growth factor bone grafts, market forecast, by product line ($m), 2018-24
- Exhibit 3-6: Global growth factor bone grafts market, share by supplier, 2018
- Exhibit 3-7: Medtronic net sales ($m), by fiscal year and company division
4. Cellular Bone Matrices Market
4.1 Products
4.2 Market analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis
4.4 Bibliography
- Exhibit 4-1: Selected cellular bone matrix products
- Exhibit 4-2: Prices of selected cellular bone matrix products
- Exhibit 4-3: Global cellular bone matrix product sales by country/region, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-24
- Exhibit 4-4: Global cellular bone matrix products market, share by country/region, 2018
- Exhibit 4-5: Global cellular bone matrix products market, share by supplier, 2018
Appendix: Company Listing
