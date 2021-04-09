ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopaedic Medical Group (OMG) of Tampa Bay is proud to announce the opening of a new physical therapy location in St Petersburg, FL. OMG strives to provide patients all orthopaedic services under one roof and now combines OMG Physical Therapy with a 5 day per week multi-specialty orthopaedic clinic.
Dr. Watson, senior partner at OMG, noted "high quality physical therapy utilizing proper protocols is essential to the patients' recovery with both surgical and non-surgical injuries."
This OMG office and physical therapy are part of a 25,000 square foot state of the art medical complex located at 2805 54th Ave N which is centrally positioned in St Petersburg. OMG therapy will offer top-notch rehabilitation services from licensed physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, and athletic trainers under the direction of Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeons. The St. Petersburg Physical Therapy office will have advanced treatment modalities and familiar treatments such as heat, ice, e-stim, and ultrasound. The facility also contains a large central area for functional exercises and injury specific rehabilitation.
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay and OMG Physical Therapy are committed to accepting all insurance types and working closely with primary care physicians to ensure patients are given easy appointment access.
In addition to the St Petersburg project, Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay has started construction on a 37,000-square-foot medical complex in the Fish Hawk section of Lithia, Florida. This location will open later in 2021 and will be home to a clinic, physical therapy facilities, surgery center, and administrative offices.
About Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay
Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay was founded in 1983 by Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, and has been providing state of the art orthopaedic care for almost forty (40) years in the greater Tampa Bay area. The group currently has seven (7) locations from as far east as Winterhaven and west to St. Petersburg.
