ROSEMONT, Ill., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) and the J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society (JRGOS) today announced a new collaboration to address healthcare disparities, racism, and inequities in orthopaedic treatment and research through the development of the OREF/JRGOS Disparities in Orthopaedic Care Research Grant. The collaboration will utilize OREF's peer-reviewed grants process. Representatives from both organizations will participate in the grant review and selection process.
OREF is committed to exploring ways to partner with others to support research that can lead to breakthroughs and address important issues confronting the field of orthopaedics. The collaboration between JRGOS and OREF will allow both organizations to focus on supporting research to address health disparities, racism, and inequities in orthopaedic treatment and research, bringing complementary strengths and resources to the partnership.
The collaboration addresses a critical need for research in the area of healthcare quality and access. A 2003 report from the Institute of Medicine (IOM), Unequal Treatment: Confronting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care, reported that "racial and ethnic minorities tend to receive a lower quality of health care than non-minorities, even when access-related factors, such as insurance status and income, are controlled."1
"As physicians and surgeons, we are committed to providing excellent care for all our patients, yet we know that in many communities, patients experience sub-optimal outcomes due to limited access to healthcare, disparities in the level of care available, and other factors related to demographic and socioeconomic status," noted OREF President Richard F. Kyle, MD, FAAOS. "With the creation of this new research grant, OREF and our partners at JRGOS are committed to creating a more equitable healthcare system."
A secondary goal of the collaboration is to leverage the grant funding to encourage and grow the population of diverse investigators and clinician-scientists needed to pursue orthopaedic research, and improve the quality of orthopaedic medicine and the delivery of care.
JRGOS Incoming President, Lawrence Wells, MD, stated, "JRGOS is committed to ending musculoskeletal health disparities and increasing diversity in Orthopaedics. This collaboration with OREF will help advance research in MSK health disparities and result in better outcomes for all of our patients."
About the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation
OREF is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, nerves, and muscles and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. To further its mission, OREF is committed to exploring ways to partner with others to move the field of musculoskeletal research forward. For more information, visit https://www.oref.org and follow us on Twitter.
About the J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society
The mission of the J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society (JRGOS) is to increase diversity within the orthopaedic profession and promote the highest quality musculoskeletal care for all people. The JRGOS is a pluralist multicultural organization designed to meet the needs of under-represented minority orthopaedic surgeons and to advance the ideals of excellent musculoskeletal care for all patients with particular attention to underserved groups. For more information, visit https://www.gladdensociety.org/
1. Institute of Medicine 2003. Unequal Treatment: Confronting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/12875.
Media Contact
Karen Pubentz, OREF, (847) 430-5113, pubentz@oref.org
Amy Kile, OREF, (847) 430-5107, kile@oref.org
SOURCE Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation