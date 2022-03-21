JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market" By Material-Type (Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Polymers, Calcium Phosphate Cements), By Application (Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Orthobiologics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market size was valued at USD 13.13 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.41 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview
The increasing geriatric population, increasing incidences of musculoskeletal injuries, and increasing number of patients opting for knee replacement, construction, and other joint-related orthopedic methods are driving the market growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market. They are operated for joint replacements, spine implants, orthobiologics, and tissue fixation. As per the report of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 703 million people aged 65 or more are going to increase by 1.5 billion in the coming years.
Also, the increasing number of sports injuries, a growing number of trauma cases from an accident, and rising orthopedic surgeries like joint reconstruction joint arthroplasty are increasing the market demand of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market. However, the lack of compensation in developed and developing countries is restraining the market growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market.
The Covid 19 Pandemic in most industries worldwide has negatively impacted the market, which has disruptions experienced by the individual manufacturing and supply-chain functions in various preventive lockdowns and limitations implemented by government authorities in many countries.
Key Developments
- On November 2019, DiFusion obtained US FDA approval for Xiphos-ZF spinal interbody device, the first spinal implant invented from the biomaterial Zfuze.
Key Players
The major players in the market are CoorsTek Inc., CERADYNE, Straumann, Stryker, Kyocera Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, DJO Global Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market On the basis of Material-Type, Application, and Geography.
- Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, By Material-Type
- Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses
- Polymers
- Calcium Phosphate Cements
- Metal
- Composites
- Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, By Application
- Orthopedic Implants
- Joint Replacement/Reconstruction
- Orthobiologics
- Viscosupplementation
- Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation
- Orthopedic Biomaterials Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
