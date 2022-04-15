NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopedic Prosthetics Market size is expected to grow by USD 468.88 million at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising number of trauma, accident, and birth defect cases is one of the primary factors driving growth in the orthopedic prosthetics market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The use of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics will offer immense growth opportunities, however high cost of prosthetics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Segmentation
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics
- Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for orthopedic prosthetics. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.
The rise in the prevalence of diabetes and peripheral vascular disorders associated with limbs and sports-related injuries would aid the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market in North America.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our orthopedic prosthetics market report covers the following areas:
- Orthopedic Prosthetics Market size
- Orthopedic Prosthetics Market trends
- Orthopedic Prosthetics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of customized orthopedic prosthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next few years.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Blatchford Ltd.
- Fillauer LLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Key Highlights
- Detailed information on factors that will assist orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the orthopedic prosthetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic prosthetics market vendors.
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 468.88 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Blatchford Ltd., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blatchford Ltd.
- Fillauer LLC
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Ossur hf.
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- WillowWood Global LLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
