NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, was again awarded the Castle Connolly Top Doctors Award for 2022. Dr. Williams, in practice at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York City, NY, treats orthopedic shoulder, elbow and knee disorders and is an expert in the field of sports medicine. He became the Medical Director and Head Team Physician for both the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets (NBA) in 2004 and continues to serve in this role. Dr. Williams is a Team Physician for USA Basketball and was the team doctor for the US Olympic Basketball teams at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Games.
Castle Connolly, the nation's trusted source for selecting Top Doctors for over 25 years, conducts a lengthy vetting process including peer nomination and Castle Connolly research. Each year, Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers, surveys thousands of physicians and other healthcare professionals, asking them to identify excellent doctors in every specialty within their region, and throughout the nation.
Castle Connolly hand-selects a very small percentage of over 850,000 practicing physicians in the United States. The Journal of Medical Research conducted a thorough study of patients, concluding that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was more reliable than sites that relied only on patient reviews when it came to quality patient care.
Castle Connolly Top Doctors are hand-selected and cannot pay to become a Top Doctor. Dr. Riley J. Williams III has been honored with receiving this prestigious award every year for the past fifteen years.
Congratulations to Dr. Riley J. Williams III, for receiving the Castle Connolly's 2022 Top Doctor Award!
About Riley J. Williams III, MD: Dr. Riley Williams is an orthopedic knee, shoulder, and elbow specialist and an expert in the field of sports medicine. He is a nationally recognized leader in the sub-specialty field of cartilage repair and ACL reconstruction. His practice at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City is dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of sports-related and orthopedic injuries. Dr. William's protocols for returning injured patients back to their desired levels of sport and activity have evolved from working with professional sports teams for over twenty years and are effective for athletes of all levels. Dr. Williams is also a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Weill Cornell Medical College; his academic work has been seminal in the development of new technologies and approaches in Sports Medicine.
About the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS): HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. Hospital for Special Surgery, ranked No. 1 in orthopedics for 12 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022). HSS has also been among the top-ranked hospitals for both orthopedics and rheumatology for 30 consecutive years.
