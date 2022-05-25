VA-Based Anderson Orthopaedic Launches Weekend Clinic to Treat Acute Bone and Joint Injuries, Reveals Tips to Help Patients Assess when to Opt for Urgent Care
LORTON, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic, a leader in comprehensive orthopedic services and an M2 Orthopedics (M2O)-backed clinic, is announcing the opening of its new Urgent Care Clinic to provide patients with acute injuries access to Anderson's award-winning team of specialists. The weekend clinic was developed to treat acute musculoskeletal injuries, and to provide quality orthopedic care from the start. The clinic is staffed by board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians, physician assistants, along with other team members of the Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic, and it offers same-day service from its expert providers who utilize state-of-the-art technology, practices, and treatments to ensure patients receive immediate, comprehensive care for their musculoskeletal injury.
"We recognize the growing needs of new and existing patients who benefit from the ability to see experts in the treatment of acute injuries at the onset of the need, particularly as an alternative to standard care options," said Ryan T. Hubbard, M.D., Physician Co-Chair of Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic Urgent Care. "The Urgent Care Clinic is focused on treating acute to subacute musculoskeletal injuries - a.k.a. anything you can hurt while being active. As a volunteer team physician for a variety of high school, collegiate and professional sports teams, I know that access to weekend specialists is critical, so we're excited to be able to support the community in this way."
In an effort to help patients better understand when an urgent care might be a better alternative to the emergency room, Anderson experts have developed the following checklist:
Detour to the Urgent Care:
Injuries that occur from falls, sports, and being active can almost all mean a trip into urgent care. Anderson can even treat superficial lacerations in its urgent care. One of the best things about the urgent care, is that when you show up, you're going to see a board-certified physician from Anderson Clinic so you're guaranteed access to a specialist from the start, when dealing with:
- Sprains, strains & tears
- Bone fractures
- Back and neck injuries
- Sports-related injuries
- Hand and wrist injuries
- Shoulder, arm & elbow injuries
- Hip, leg and knee injuries
- Foot and ankle injuries
- Superficial lacerations
Head to the ER:
Some conditions, such as head trauma, deep lacerations, and non-musculoskeletal conditions (flu, fever, sore throat, etc.) are not appropriate for an orthopedic urgent care. For these and other conditions not related to the list above, it's best to go to the emergency room or contact your primary care physician. These include:
- Head injuries
- Injuries that cause loss of vision, loss of taste, or significant headaches
- Chronic pain that has lasted more than 3 weeks or acute chest pain is better for an emergency department
- Fevers, throat pain, viral illnesses (like COVID), etc.
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic Urgent Care is located in the Clinic's Lorton office at 10716 Richmond Highway, Suite 101, Lorton, VA 22079 - and takes walk-ins, but patients can also call ahead to get on the schedule. For non-urgent ortho needs, patients can often get an appointment with an Anderson physician during normal office hours, typically within 24-48 hours.
This news comes on the heels of Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic moving into a new, expanded office in the fall of 2022, with the support of M2O. The new space, located nearby at 2800 Shirlington Rd in Arlington, VA, will be a 25,000-square foot, state-of-the-art orthopedic clinic expected to serve 35,000 patient visits annually. Occupying the full 11th floor, with additional spaces on the first and 10th floors, the clinic will be designed for a superior patient experience, including shorter wait times, expanded services, and more physicians providing specialty orthopedic care.
For more information, visit https://andersonclinic.com/your-treatment/orthopaedic-urgent-care.php.
