CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA), in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arthritis Foundation (AF), have updated the National Public Health Agenda for Osteoarthritis (OA Agenda) for 2020. Why now? Osteoarthritis (OA), the most common form of arthritis, is a serious chronic disease that affects 1 in 7 US adults—32.5 million people. Of the 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most common and mainly affects joints in the hands, knees and hips in adults. OA is associated with aging, yet, over half of adults with OA, 18.7 million, are of working age (18–64 years).
Recognizing the high prevalence of OA and its rising health impact and economic consequences, the 2020 Update continues to be guided by the vision, goals, and guiding principles set forth in the 2010 OA Agenda, which outlined 10 recommendations; the first four focused on public health interventions for OA, while the last six focused on policies, systems, communication, research and evaluation.
The primary audience for the 2020 OA Agenda is the public health community. However, the goals can only be achieved by involving the broadest array of stakeholders: health care providers, policy and other decision makers, communication and marketing specialists, the business community, insurers, nongovernmental agencies, and researchers. The updated strategies build upon the success of the 2010 agenda and lay out a blueprint for the next 5 years with achievable action steps and future research recommendations.
You can read the full Public Health Agenda www.oaactionalliance.com/oaagenda. This website has all of the recommended strategies to take action whether you are an adult with OA, business leader, public official, community organization or a healthcare provider.
Overall goals of the OA Agenda 2020 update:
- Ensure the availability of evidence-based interventions to all US adults with OA.
- Establish supportive policies, communication initiatives, and strategic alliances for OA prevention and management.
- Pursue needed research to better understand the overall burden of OA, its risk factors, and effective strategies for prevention and intervention.
Although focused specifically on OA, the updated strategies have wide-ranging applicability to other types of arthritis and chronic conditions. Many adults with OA also have other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Taking steps to prevent and manage OA will have the added multiplier effect of improving the lives of adults with these other chronic diseases.