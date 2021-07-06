TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the first challenges in designing an OA trial is selecting the right patient population to study. Based on the candidate drug's therapeutic target and method of action, the study population must meet the endotype/phenotype requirements to maximize the chance to see a therapeutic effect. In addition, given the slowly evolving nature of this disease, careful subject selection can help shorten trial duration facilitating go/no-go and dose selection decisions.
It is now standard to use both radiography and MRI to select study participants who meet the baseline characteristics required by the trial design while excluding subjects with confounding conditions and other pathology. Moreover, imaging is shown to be useful for identifying an enriched cohort with increased risk of progression (e.g. radiographic joint space narrowing or cartilage loss).
Register for this webinar to explore the role of imaging in determining subject eligibility in OA trials. Topics to be covered will include:
- The complementary roles of radiography and MRI for subject selection and when to use each
- Specific selection criteria to target the right OA patients
- Workflow strategies for efficient screening
- The current status of prognostic imaging biomarkers for disease progression
Join Thomas Fuerst, Chief Science Officer, Bioclinica, Inc.; and Ali Guermazi, Professor of Radiology & Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine and President, Boston Imaging Core Lab, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Osteoarthritis Trials: The Role of Imaging for Subject Selection.
