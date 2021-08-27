AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies, a pioneer of bone fixation in the orthopedic and dental space, has secured $30MM led by Squadron Capital and OnPoint Advisors. The growth capital will fuel OsteoCentric Trauma's new product introductions which address implant instability and expand applications of UnifiMI™ across spine, joint reconstruction, sports, extremities, veterinary, limb salvage, and dental implants.
"Orthopedic manufacturers have developed amazing implants over the years, but their methods for securing the implants to bone have remained largely unchanged for decades. Current methods can damage the bone, delay the patient's return to motion, and are not designed to instantly interlock with the bone to optimize implant stability. OsteoCentric invented a less invasive method of securing implants to bone which is designed to preserve the bone and facilitate the patient's return to motion. Our proprietary thread geometry is capable of instantly interlocking with the bone to optimize acute and long-term implant stability. Based on the widespread adoption of UnifiMI products by key opinion leader surgeons, mechanically integrated implants are rapidly setting a new performance standard for instantly securing implants to normal and compromised bone" stated Eric W. Brown, Founder and CEO of OsteoCentric.
UnifiMI will be showcased at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting from August 31 - Sept 3, 2021, in San Diego. Visit OsteoCentric Technologies at booth #1049.
About OsteoCentric Technologies
As a technology company focused on the bone-implant interface, OsteoCentric is guided by input from leading surgeons. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
About OnPoint Advisors
OnPoint facilitates capital formation and private investment in transactions arranged by high-quality sponsors across industry sectors. OnPoint is based in Dallas, Texas.
About Squadron Capital LLC
Squadron Capital LLC is a private investment firm that seeks to acquire and invest in operating companies based in the United States and abroad. The firm was founded in 2008 and is based in Granby, Connecticut.
