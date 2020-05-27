NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otari is proud to announce that as of this morning, they have reached 100% of their funding goal on Indiegogo.
Otari launched this morning on the crowdfunding platform, and reached their goal within 30 minutes of going live. "We were pleasantly surprised that it happened so quickly," Otari CEO, Chris Kruger remarked. "We are just so grateful for all of the support we've had from our community and our customers."
Otari is the first-of-its-kind smart fitness mat that uses artificial intelligence to deliver real time feedback. Users are able to take live and on-demand classes straight from the screen attached to the mat, and receive customized pose-corrections as well as data and analytics. Otari is also complete with social features such as group challenges and messaging. All Otari users are encouraged to engage in Otari's inclusive community that prides itself on being accepting, supportive, and clique-free.
Otari's new community will be led by their rockstar team of instructors who hail from top high-end yoga and fitness studios in New York City. "We've got the best technology, the best instructors, and the best customers," Kruger said. "We know that huge things are going to happen."
Otari will continue collecting pre-orders on Indiegogo for 32 days. All Indiegogo backers will receive specialty pricing and additional perks.
Otari's Indiegogo campaign is now live and can be found here.