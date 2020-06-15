NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Appili Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Appili") (TSXV: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.
Appili Therapeutics Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "APLIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
"Reaching this milestone for Appili means we will have broader access to a the diverse investor base in North America," said Kimberly Stephens, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, Appili Therapeutics. "This strengthens our ability to advance our anti-infective programs, including our recently announced trial that is investigating the use of favipiravir in COVID-19, and continuing to create value for our shareholders while we improve treatment options in the infectious disease marketplace."
About Appili Therapeutics Inc.
Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this critical disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health, including ATI-2307, a novel, broad spectrum, clinical-stage antifungal candidate in development for severe and difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections; ATI-1701, a vaccine candidate for tularemia, a very serious biological weapons threat; ATI1503, a drug discovery program aimed at generating a novel class of antibiotics with broadspectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs; and ATI-1501, which employs Appili's proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with scientific and industry commercial partners, governments, and government agencies.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
