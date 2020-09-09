NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cogstate Ltd. (ASX: CGS; OTCQX: COGZF), a cognitive science and technology company publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cogstate Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Cogstate Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "COGZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for established U.S. and international companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Brad O'Connor, Managing Director and CEO of Cogstate stated, "We are pleased to expand our visibility among U.S. investors. The OTCQX Best Market allows Cogstate to leverage our existing financial disclosures and presentations for a US based audience and provides sponsored real-time quotes for those investors, without the imposition of significant additional costs."
MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
About Cogstate Ltd.
Cogstate Ltd is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests across a growing list of domains and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. The company's clinical trials solutions include quality assurance services for study endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. For more information, visit cogstate.com.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
