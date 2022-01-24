THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram Inc., the leading forensic sequencing laboratory for law enforcement, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Andrew Singer as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Singer will lead efforts to expand Othram's operations throughout North America, delivering on the company's mission to enable justice for all victims and their families.
Mr. Singer joins Othram after a successful 14-year tenure at Bode Technology, most recently serving as the Vice President of Operations Sales and Global Marketing where he was responsible for applying DNA testing technology in novel ways to help law enforcement solve crimes. Over more than a decade, he substantially grew market share for the company, while becoming a thought leader in the forensic community.
"I am incredibly excited to join Othram and be a part of their mission to create a safer and more just world. Othram has demonstrated a commitment to providing best-in-class DNA testing capabilities while providing answers for previously 'unsolvable' crimes," said Andrew Singer. "There are thousands of families that have been impacted by crime or the loss of a loved one and so many of them are still waiting for answers."
Othram is the world's only laboratory purpose-built to combine genome sequencing with advanced human identification applications. The laboratory, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is also the only facility in the United States or Canada offering end-to-end, in-house processing from forensic evidence to investigative leads. Over the last three years, this technology has helped law enforcement crack hundreds of cases at the local, state, and federal level, many of which had been unsolved for decades.
"Justice is a basic human right and Othram is developing the underlying infrastructure to deliver justice to all victims and their families." said Othram CEO David Mittelman. "We are thrilled that Mr. Singer is joining us on this important mission."
About Othram Inc.
Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence. Othram's scientists are experts at recovery, enrichment, and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials. Founded in 2018, and located in The Woodlands, Texas, our team works with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies to achieve results when other approaches fail. Follow Othram on Twitter or visit othram.com to learn how we can help you with your case. Visit dnasolves.com to learn how anyone can make a difference in helping solve the next cold case.
Media Contact
David Mittelman, Othram Inc., 1 832-906-4247, media@othram.com
SOURCE Othram Inc.