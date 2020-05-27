CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Health today announced the OH Virtual Waiting Room™, ushering the Point of Care sector into telemedicine with an empathetic, unique patient experience whenever and wherever patients are meeting with their physicians. The OH Virtual Waiting Room™ platform and original content will allow Outcome Health to serve every touchpoint of the patient-physician relationship including remote video consultations, as well as the usual in-person waiting room, exam rooms and infusion rooms.
Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing Point of Care (POC) to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals. Spurred byaccelerated use of telemedicine solutions since the outbreak of COVID-19 and leaning into the Moments of Care™ strategy the company launched in 2019, Outcome Health is meeting the needs of physician practices and their patients by offering additional choices through personal and remote devices. A recent survey indicates that 89 percent of physicians are now using and will continue to use telehealth services to treat patients versus 17 percent before the pandemic. (Source: MedData Group, an IQVIA Business).
"The growing adoption of telemedicine over the past few months means the Point of Care space is shifting beyond the physical four walls of a physician's office - it's also your living room, your car, your computer screen, and your phone screen," said Matt McNally, Chief Executive Officer of Outcome Health. "In many ways, healthcare is more personal and more about choice than ever."
The OH Virtual Waiting Room™ is being made available to select Outcome Health providers who use telemedicine solutions. Although other virtual care platforms do not offer patient-friendly content – often a blank screen with "please wait" during hold time – the OH Virtual Waiting Room™ engages patients with a content stream tailored to a provider's specialty. This curated experience aims to reduce a patient's perceived wait time and keep appointment abandonment low – an intermittent problem that occurs with some telemedicine solutions.
"While Outcome Health remains present in doctor's offices nationwide where we've always been, since telemedicine is here to stay, we have sped up our timetable and will begin rolling out the OH Virtual Waiting Room™ to continue serving the patient-physician relationship," explained Nandini Ramani, Chief Operating Officer of Outcome Health.
OH Virtual Waiting Room™ launches with its first health network this month providing relevant educational and support content that is very similar to what patients would see in the physician's office on the Outcome Health Waiting Room TV. The first OH Virtual Waiting Room™ features personalized content for a dermatologist specialty practice, addressing skin conditions, diseases, and care while proactively answering specialty-specific "frequently asked questions" to save time during the consultation.
All content presently in the OH Virtual Waiting Room™ is created and wholly owned by Outcome Health. As more telemedicine solutions become compatible with video content delivery systems, the company expects that its OH Virtual Waiting Room™ video streams will integrate content from nonprofits and health advocacy groups and sponsored content from pharma partners.
About Outcome Health
Outcome Health is a healthcare innovation company reinventing the point of care to facilitate better outcomes for patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, health advocacy groups, leading content creators and brand sponsors, Outcome Health makes critical moments more impactful by bringing educational content into the physician's office. Our BPA-certified digital network spans waiting, exam and infusion rooms across the country, serving relevant content when it's most needed.
Outcome Health Media Contact
Ivy Cohen
Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications
212-399-0026
ivy@ivycohen.com