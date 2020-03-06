DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Alert Systems Market by Connection (Wired, Wireless), End User (Home Based, Hospitals & Clinics, Senior Living Centers), System Type (Cellular PERS, Mobile PERS, Nurse Call Systems, Smart Wearable Belt), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical alert systems market is estimated to be worth USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The global medical alert systems market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical alert systems market are rising elderly population, an inclination of senior adults towards independent living, increasing adoption of mobile personal emergency response systems, favorable healthcare reforms and financial assistance provided by the government.
The Market for Wireless Devices Estimated To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The adoption of wireless medical alert systems among senior citizens has been increasing and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in adoption is due to the mobility it provides to the elders as it can be used from anywhere to get the emergency services. Moreover, the introduction of smart wearable devices is another major factor which is driving growth for the wireless medical alert systems market. The market is propelled by substantial investments in the R&D activities for the development of new advanced sensors for fall detection and the implementation of AI and IoT in the personal emergency response systems.
The Market for Home-Based Users Estimated To Grow at Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The home-based users form a major chunk of the medical alert systems market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The elderly individuals suffering from diabetes, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart diseases are prone to falls which could lead to major injuries if not treated at the right time. The medical alert systems provide the elderly adult's independence at home and can avail of the emergency services whenever they need it. The other factor which could drive the growth of the medical alert systems market for home-based users is the affordability of these devices as compared to the in-person monitoring.
The Market For Smart Belts Is Estimated To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The smart belt market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing towards the growth of this segment includes the mobility aspect of the belt which provides convenience to the elderly citizens. These belts reduce the impact of falls which are common in elderly individuals which reduces the hospital admissions and severe injuries among the elders. The other factor driving this market is benefits to the senior citizen to maintain their active lifestyle and stay fit.
Medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025
Major factors driving the medical alert systems market in the APAC are the rapidly growing elderly population, increased healthcare expenditure per capita and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China. The healthcare reforms brought by the government to support healthcare services and increasing awareness towards healthcare are other factors contributing to the growth of the medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific. The government in APAC countries such as Australia, China, and India have invested heavily in the healthcare infrastructure and the provision of basic health insurance for all of its citizens. Moreover, an increase in discretionary income and a population that is aging faster are the other crucial factors propelling the medical alert systems market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution of Medical Alert Systems
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.5 Burning Issues
5.4 Medical Alert Systems Market Structure and Regulations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Industry Trends
6.3.1 Technology Roadmap
6.3.2 IoT in Healthcare
6.3.3 AI-based PERS Devices
6.3.4 Connected Healthcare
7 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Offering
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Console Unit
7.1.2 Transmitter
7.1.2.1 Wristband Transmitter
7.1.2.2 Pendant Transmitter
7.1.2.3 Battery
7.1.2.4 Others
7.2 Software
7.3 Services
8 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Connection Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired
8.3 Wireless
9 Medical Alert Systems Market, By End Users
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Home-Based Users
9.3 Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centers
9.4 Assisted Living Facilities
9.5 Others
10 Medical Alert Systems Market, By System Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)
10.2.1 Home- Based/Landline-based System
10.2.2 Mobile-PERS
10.2.2.1 Cellular Emergency Response System
10.2.2.2 Wireless Emergency Response System
10.2.2.3 GPS-based Emergency Response Systems
10.2.3 Standalone PERS
10.2.3.1 Transmitter
10.2.3.2 Standalone Voice Communicator
10.2.3.3 Wandering System
10.2.3.4 R- Cube/V-Cube Monitoring System
10.3 Nurse Call Systems (NCS)
10.4 Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems
10.5 Automated Airborne Flight Alert System
10.6 Smart Belt
11 Medical Alert Systems Market, By Technology (Qualitative)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Two-way Voice Systems
11.3 Unmonitored Medical Alert Systems
11.4 Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System
11.5 IP based systems
11.6 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.3.3 Others
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 Germany
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 UK
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Rest of the Europe
12.5 Asia Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 Australia
12.5.4 India
12.5.5 Rest of the Asia-Pacific
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Middle East
12.6.2 Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Rank Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.4 Medical Alert Systems Market (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Business Strategy Analysis
13.6 Product Portfolio Analysis
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V
14.3 Connect America
14.4 Valued Relationships, Inc.
14.5 Guardian Alarm
14.6 Alertone Services LLC
14.7 ADT Corporation
14.8 Galaxy Medical Alert System
14.9 Mytrex, Inc. Dba Rescue Alert
14.10 MobileHelp
14.11 First Alert Systems
14.12 Bay Alarm
14.13 LifeFone
14.14 Other Company
14.14.1 Great Call
14.14.2 Vital Connect
14.14.3 Rescue Alert
14.14.4 Life Station
14.14.5 Better Alerts
14.14.6 Response Now
14.14.7 Marigroup Oy
14.14.8 Vital Connect
14.14.9 Tango Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmtlo2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716