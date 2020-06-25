DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ultrasound Devices market is expected to reach $9717.89 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2026.
Ultrasound devices are non-invasive diagnostic imaging devices capable of acquiring images of internal organs of the body like liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, human fetus etc. They are used by healthcare professionals to conduct tests in diagnosis and therapeutic procedures. It uses high-frequency sound waves. It is equipped with a probe that transmits the high-frequency ultrasonic sound waves into the body of the patient. These sound waves are then reflected by the body organs into the probe and are transmitted to a display machine that generates the image with the help of echoes.
Factors such as rise in technological innovations and growth in public & private investments are driving the market growth. Though, dearth of skillful and qualified sonographers is hampering the market growth. Moreover, the shifting trend towards home healthcare is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.
Based on device portability, the compact/handheld ultrasound devices segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its adoption by healthcare professionals for point-of-care applications. They offer more accurate diagnostic capabilities and high performance. The shifting trend towards home healthcare and remote patient monitoring is creating demand for these devices.
The key vendors mentioned are Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Portability
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices
5.3 Point-Of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Devices
5.4 Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices
6 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Display
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices
6.3 Color Ultrasound Devices
7 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Compression Ultrasonography
7.3 Contrast Ultrasonography
7.4 Elastography
7.5 Molecular Ultrasonography
7.6 Portable Ultrasound
7.7 Stationary Ultrasound
8 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems
8.3 Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems
9 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)
9.3 Extra-Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Ultrasound
9.4 Doppler Ultrasound
9.5 3D and 4D Ultrasound
9.6 2D Ultrasound
10 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Anesthesiology
10.3 Angiology
10.4 Cardiology
10.5 Critical Care
10.6 Gastroenterology
10.7 Musculoskeletal
10.8 Neurology
10.9 Obstetrics/Gynecology
10.10 Oncology
10.11 Physiotherapy
10.12 Radiology/General Imaging
10.13 Urology
10.14 Vascular
11 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
11.3 Clinics
11.4 Diagnostic & Surgical Centers
11.5 Hospitals
11.6 Maternity Centers
11.7 Research and Academic Institutes
12 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Analogic Corporation
14.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
14.3 Esaote SpA
14.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
14.5 GE Healthcare
14.6 General Electric Company
14.7 Hitachi Ltd
14.8 Philips Healthcare
14.9 Samsung Medison
14.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd
14.11 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
