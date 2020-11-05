DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Type, Indication, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027 from US$ 4,568.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cancer vaccines market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Based on technology, the cancer vaccines market is segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines. In 2019, the recombinant cancer vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the market, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the escalating demand for effective vaccines and rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, strategic activities by service providers such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions are further accelerating the growth of the market.
The global cancer vaccines market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, and rising number of initiatives taken by healthcare research organizations and key cancer vaccines companies. However, a limited number of commercially available vaccines for treatment of cancer and higher cost of cancer vaccines hinder the market growth.
CSL Limited, ADURO BIOTECH INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Dendreon, ASTRAZENECA PLC., and OSE Immunotherapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the cancer vaccines market.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cancer vaccines market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global cancer vaccines market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Technology
1.3.2 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Type
1.3.3 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By Indication
1.3.4 Global Cancer Vaccines Market - By End-User
1.3.5 Global Cancer Vaccines market - By Geography
2. Cancer Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Global Cancer Vaccines Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
5. Cancer Vaccines Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide
5.1.2 Initiatives Taken by Global Health Research Organizations and Key Players for Cancer Vaccines
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Less Number of Commercially Available Vaccines for Treatment of Cancer
5.2.2 Higher Cost of Cancer Vaccines
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Research and Development Activities
5.5 Impact analysis
6. Cancer Vaccines Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Cancer Vaccines Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Cancer Vaccines Market - By Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Cancer Vaccines Market, by Technology, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.3 Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccine
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines : Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Recombinant Cancer Vaccines
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Recombinant Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Antigen Cancer Vaccines
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Antigen Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.7 Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.8 Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Preventive Cancer Vaccines
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Preventive Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By Indication
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Indication (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Cervical Cancer
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Cervical Cancer: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Prostate Cancer
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Prostate Cancer: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Other Indications
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Other Indications: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis - By End Use
10.1 Overview
10.2 Cancer Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by End Use (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Pediatrics
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Pediatrics: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Adults
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Adults: Cancer Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Cancer Vaccines Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis
11.1 North America: Cancer Vaccines Market
11.2 Europe: Cancer Vaccines Market
11.3 Asia Pacific: Cancer Vaccines Market
11.4 Middle East & Africa: Cancer Vaccines Market
11.5 South and Central America: Cancer Vaccines Market
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Cancer Vaccines Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Rest of World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Cancer Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Inorganic Developments
13.4.1 Overview
14. Company Profiles
14.1 CSL Limited
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 ADURO BIOTECH INC.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Dendreon
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 AstraZeneca
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Merck & Co., Inc.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Sanofi (Sanofi Pasteur)
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 OSE Immunotherapeutics
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Glossary of Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgsii2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716