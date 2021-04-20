DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed picture of the disposable medical sensor market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for disposable medical sensors and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for disposable medical sensors based on product, type, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into strip sensors, wearable sensors, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and invasive sensors. Based on type, the market is segmented into biosensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 85 tables
- An updated review of the global market for disposable medical sensors within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- A brief general outlook of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensors market
- Estimation of market size and market forecast for disposable medical sensors, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, product type, application and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments
- Discussion of market opportunities and potential, current trends and industry structure, government regulations, and COVID-19 impact shaping the growth of global disposable medical sensors market
- Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers) present across the globe and their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market
- Patent review and new developments in the medical sensors industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
- Profile description of the leading market players including GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan Inc., Medtronic, Sensirion, and Stellar Technology Inc.
The growth of the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and others.
The global disposable medical sensor market is segmented in this report by product, type, application and region.
Reasons for Doing This Study
The objective of this study is to present an in-depth analysis of the disposable medical sensor market. The report intends to provide information, intelligently evaluate this market, identify and discuss market segments and provide a rationale for their growth.
This report intends to be useful to the following audiences:
- Disposable medical sensor manufacturers and new entrants to the market.
- Equipment distributors, hospitals and other healthcare service providers.
- Various other life sciences companies.
- Research institutes, associations and academicians.
In short, the reasons for this study are:
- To provide a comprehensive analysis of the disposable medical sensor industry and its subsegments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.
- To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market.
- To estimate the market size of the global disposable medical sensors market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.
- To analyze the global disposable medical sensor market in major regions and countries.
- To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the disposable medical sensors market.
- To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.
- To provide a distribution chain analysis/value chain for the disposable medical sensor market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analysts' Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Types of Sensors
- Regulations
- United States
- European Union
- China
- India and South Africa
- Innovations in Technology
- Tattoo Sensors
- Sleep Strips
- Cancer-Tracking Implantable Sensors
- Disposable HbA1c Sensors
- MEMS Pressure Sensors
- Innovative Disposable Sensors
- Current Trends
- Advantage to Manufacturers of Disposable Wireless Sensors
- Disposable Medical Sensor Market Set to Grow
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Social Impact of COVID-19
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Overview
- Growing Number of People Affected by Target Diseases
- Deafness and Hearing Loss Disorders
- Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Standardization for Testing, Stringent Regulations and Reimbursement Policies for MEMS-Based Sensors
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in Emerging Nations
- Technological Advances in MEMS Technology
- Implantable MEMS-Based Sensors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Type
- Biosensors
- Accelerometers
- Single-Axis Accelerometers
- Dual-Axis Devices
- Three-Axis Sensors
- Pacemakers
- Defibrillators
- Other Applications
- Pressure Sensors
- Blood Pressure Sensors
- Cardiac Catheters
- Neonatal Catheters
- Laparoscopic Devices
- Endoscopic Procedures
- Respiratory
- Image Sensors
- Endoscopy
- Artificial Retina
- Temperature Sensors
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Product
- Strip Sensors
- Wearable Sensors
- Ingestible Sensors
- Implantable Sensors
- Invasive Sensors
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Diagnostic
- Endoscopic Capsules
- Therapeutic
- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (Auto-PAP)
- Bi-level-PAP (Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure)
- Ventilators
- Infusions, Insulin or Syringe Pumps
- Sleep Apnea Machines
- Sensors in Surgical Instruments
- Monitoring
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW (Rest of the World)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Opportunity: Emerging Markets
- Global Company Ranking Analysis
- Market Strategies
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Analog Devices
- GE Healthcare
- Gentag
- Honeywell International
- Jant Pharmacal Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lifescan Inc.
- Medtronic
- Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik
- Omnivision Technologies Inc.
- Sensirion
- Stellar Technology Inc.
