Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic oncology sterile injectable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% during 2021-2027. This report on global generic oncology sterile injectable market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global generic oncology sterile injectable market by segmenting the market based on size, product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the generic oncology sterile injectable market are provided in this report.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Launches of Drugs
  • Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Market Challenges

  • Stringent Rules and Regulations for Manufacturing
  • High Operational Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemotherapy

5.2.1 Alkylating Agents

5.2.2 Antimetabolites

5.2.3 Plant Alkaloids

5.2.4 Antitumor Antibiotics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4 Cytokines

5.5 Peptide Hormones

6. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Disease Indication

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ovarian Cancer

6.3 Breast Cancer

6.4 Lung Cancer

6.5 Pancreatic Cancer

6.6 Others

7. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.4 Online Pharmacies

8. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profile

12.2.1. Baxter International Inc.

12.2.2. Biocon Ltd.

12.2.3. Eli Lilly & Company

12.2.4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

12.2.5. Mylan N.V.

12.2.6. Pfizer Inc.

12.2.7. Sandoz International GmbH

12.2.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x00f33

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-generic-oncology-sterile-injectable-global-market-to-2027---increasing-launches-of-drugs-are-driving-growth-301542459.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.