DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on select drugs (antimicrobials), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (e.g., catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile IV filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections.
Within each type of treatment, regional analyses will focus on the Americas (i.e., Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America), EMRA (i.e., Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Africa) and Asia-Pacific (i.e., Japan, China, India, other Western Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries).
The Report Includes:
- 72 tables
- An updated review of the global healthcare-acquired infection (HCAI)-control market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of select antimicrobials drugs and environment sterilization/disinfection products currently used or under development for treatment of healthcare-associated infections
- Market outlook and forecast trends of pharmaceutical treatment (antimicrobials and vaccines), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile intravenous [IV] filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecasts for HCAI-control market, and corresponding market share analysis by key market segments - technology type, application, and geography
- Discussion of the key market dynamics, industry structure, regulatory approval, market deterrents, unmet needs and other factors driving opportunities in microbiology research
- A look at the pipeline products for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), hospital surveillance methods and tools used to control HCAI infections
- Review of the U.S. patent grants for innovations in infectious diseases control and viral infections
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including 3M, Merck, Novartis', Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Healthcare-Acquired Infections
- Types of Infections
- Central-Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections
- Surgical Site Infections
- Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections
- Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
- Diseases and Infectious Agents in Healthcare Settings
- Acinetobacter
- Burkholderia Cepacia
- Clostridium Difficile
- Clostridium Sordellii
- Enterobacteriaceae (Carbapenem-Resistant)
- Gram-Negative Bacteria
- Hepatitis
- HIV/AIDS
- Influenza
- Klebsiella
- Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus
- Mycobacterium Abscessus
- Norovirus
- Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
- Staphylococcus Aureus
- Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci
- Incidence and Prevalence
- Risk Factors
- Prevention Strategies
- Basic Infection Prevention and Control
- Antibiotics and Multidrug-Resistant Organisms
- Device-Associated Infection Control
- Procedure-Associated Guidelines
- Setting Specific Guidelines
- WHO Guidelines
- Surveillance Systems
Chapter 4 Market Summary and Analysis
- Global Market for Infection Control
- Regional Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Increasing Population and Demographic Changes
- Emerging Markets
- New Technologies
- Vaccine Coverage
- Increase in Focus on HCAIs
- Market Deterrents
- Cost-Effectiveness of Newer Methods
- Unmet Needs
- Effective Treatment for "Superbugs"
Chapter 5 Pharmaceuticals
- HCAI Pharmaceutical Market
- Antibiotics
- Mechanism of Action
- Antibiotic Resistance
- Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance
- Reasons for Antibiotic Resistance
- Antimicrobial Resistance (Antibiotics): Incidence
- Antibiotic Resistance: Hospitals and Healthcare Settings
- Davos Declaration for Combating Antimicrobial Resistance
- Antibiotics for Bacterial HCAIs
- Select Marketed Antibiotics
- Global Market for Antibiotics
- Antifungal Drugs
- Antifungals for HCAI
- Select Marketed Antifungals
- Global Market for Antifungals
- Antivirals and Vaccines
- Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C
- Influenza
Chapter 6 Environmental Treatment
- HCAI: Environmental Treatment Market
- Disinfectants
- Types
- Key Marketed Hospital-Use Disinfectants
- Patient Skin Preparation
- Key Marketed Patient Skin Preparation Antiseptics
- Patient Skin Preparation Market
- Environment Sterilization
- Air Treatment
- Room Filtration Systems
- Room Pressurization
- UV Light Disinfection
- Water Treatment
- Equipment/Facility Sterilization
- Heat Sterilization
- Chemical Sterilization
- Radiation-Based Sterilization
- Environment Sterilization Market
Chapter 7 Medical Devices
- HCAI Medical Device Market
- Antimicrobial Coatings
- Catheters
- Patient Ventilation Devices
- Types
- Treatments and Devices
- IV Filters
- IV Filter Market
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Industry Structure for Healthcare Infection Prevention
- Suppliers
- Customers
- Consumers
Chapter 9 Research and Opportunities
- New Technologies
- Hand Hygiene
- Patient Tracing
- Self-Disinfecting Surfaces
- Automated Decontamination Technologies
- Smart Systems and Predictive Analytics
- Other Technologies
- Antibiotics Pipeline
- Viral Infection Pipeline: Hepatitis B Treatments
- Pipeline of Viral Infection Influenza Treatments
- Fungal Infection Treatment Pipeline
Chapter 10 Patent/Patent Application Analysis
- Pharmaceuticals
- Antibiotics
- Hepatitis B Treatments
- Hepatitis C Treatments
- Influenza Treatments
- Antifungal Treatments
- Environment Sterilization
- Disinfectants
- Patient Skin Preparation Treatments
- Air Treatment Technologies
- Water Treatment Technologies
- Medical Devices
- Catheters and Endotracheal Tubes
- IV Filters (In-Line)
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Gilead Sciences
- Merck
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Seqirus
- Companies In Sterilization/Disinfection Industry
- 3M Healthcare
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Becton, Dickinson And Company
- Belimed
- The Clorox Company
- Sterigenics
- Xenex Disinfection Services
- Medical Device Companies
- Bactiguard
- Teleflex
Chapter 12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epdrz3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-healthcare-acquired-infection-global-market-to-2026---key-factors-driving-opportunities-301324319.html
SOURCE Research and Markets