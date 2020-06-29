DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heart Pumps - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Heart Pumps market accounted for $1.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Growing number of obese patients and technological advancements are the major factors driving market growth. However, an alternative treatment option is restraining market growth.
Heart pumps are mechanical devices that help the weakened heart to pump blood for circulation to other body organs. These devices relieve symptoms of heart failure such as fatigue or shortness of breath. They also allow the heart to rest for recovering its normal function. Cardiovascular diseases can sometimes lead to severe heart failure. In such cases, it becomes mandatory for people to undergo heart transplantation.
Based on product, the Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) segment is likely to have a huge demand as its utilization is rising due to better adequacy and higher survival rates of individuals with advanced heart failure than other cardiac support devices. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to highly organized health care industry; awareness about different chronic diseases among individuals is leading to adoption of different ventricular assist devices and presence of key market players in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Heart Pumps Market include Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Calon Cardio, Cardiacassist, Fresenius Medical Care, Getinge, Jarvik Heart, LLC, Medtronic, Reliantheart, Syncardia Systems, Teleflex and Terumo.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Flow Rate
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pulsatile
5.3 Continuous Flow
6 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Location
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices
6.3 Implantable Heart Pump Devices
7 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Flow Regime
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Axial Flow Pump (AFP)
7.3 Centrifugal Flow Pump (CFP)
7.4 Mixed Flow Pump (MFP)
8 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Therapy
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)
8.3 Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)
8.4 Destination Therapy (DT)
9 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Intra Aortic Balloon Pumps
9.3 Total Artificial Heart
9.4 Ventricular Assist Devices
9.4.1 Biventricular Assist Devices(BVAD)
9.4.2 Left Ventricular Assist Devices(LVAD)
9.4.3 Right Ventricular Assist Devices(RVAD)
10 Global Heart Pumps Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Speciality Clinics
11 Global Heart Pumps Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 Abiomed
13.3 Berlin Heart
13.4 Calon Cardio
13.5 Cardiacassist
13.6 Fresenius Medical Care
13.7 Getinge
13.8 Jarvik Heart
13.9 LLC
13.10 Medtronic
13.11 Reliantheart
13.12 Syncardia Systems
13.13 Teleflex
13.14 Terumo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dczlsm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716