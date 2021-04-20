DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Topical Pain Relief Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for topical pain management drugs. The geographical scope of this study is global. Opioid and non-opioid topical pain relief drugs have been analyzed in the report, and types of pain, treatment guidelines and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The market size estimates include both branded and generic drugs.
This report details market shares of topical pain management drugs based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and geography.
Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Non-opioids are further segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), capsaicin, lidocaine and others.
Based on mode of purchase, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 29 data tables and 21 additional tables
- An overview of the global topical pain relief market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Comprehensive analysis of the current and future market potential of topical pain management drugs
- Examination of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advancements which are influencing the growth of generic drugs market
- Assessment of long-term versus short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global topical pain relief market compared to overall pharmaceuticals industry
- Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in the global topical pain relief market and pipeline of select topical pain management drugs
- Key M&A deals, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures within the global topical pain treatment market
- Profiles of the leading market players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, SanofiS.A., Johnson& Johnson, SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.
The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs.
According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, with 1.9 billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for topical pain management drugs during the forecast period.
The global topical pain management drugs market is segmented based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and region.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of Pain and Pain Treatment
- Types of Pain
- Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
- How Pain is Treated
- Overview: Topical Pain Management Drugs
- Limitation of Topical Drugs
- Future Perspectives
- Prevalence of Chronic Pain
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Pain
- Growth of Geriatric Populations and Related Orthopedic Surgeries
- Rising Cases of Sports-related Injuries
- Emerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain Management
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of Topical Pain Relief Drugs
- High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on Manufacturers
- Market Opportunities
- Launches of New Topical Drugs for Pain Management
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Overview
- Short-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry
- Long-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry
- COVID-19 and Pain Management
- Telemedicine
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Class
- Introduction
- Non-opioids
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Opioids
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Mode of Purchase
- Introduction
- Prescription Based
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Over-the-Counter
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Industry Developments
- Competitive Landscape
- Pharmaceutical Pipeline
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Advacare Pharma
- Endo International Plc
- Glaxosmithkline
- Grunenthal Gmbh
- Johnson & Johnson
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Topical Biomedics
Chapter 11 Appendix: Terminology, Acronyms and Sources of Information
- U.S. Pain Societies and Associations
- International Associations and Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywgt93
