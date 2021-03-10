SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Being named to the "Best Places to Work in Indiana" list for 2021 is a meaningful achievement for Harmony Healthcare IT. The award program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group recognizes and honors leading employers in Indiana with outstanding workplace cultures.
The health data management company is the only award winner from the greater South Bend area, and part of an elite group of 125 businesses statewide that will be officially recognized at a celebration on May 6 and featured in the Indiana Chamber's BizVoice® magazine and on the Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick statewide television program.
The "Best Places to Work in Indiana" award criteria is weighted with 75 percent focused on comprehensive employee feedback about culture, benefits, perks, flexibility and the overall employee experience and the remaining 25 percent measuring the company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.
"Our role as a first-to-market innovator of health data management solutions is an important one," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "Handling vital patient information with accuracy and security can be intense, so, we try to balance that with a culture that recognizes excellence and celebrates wins. I'm proud of the products and services this team delivers for hospitals, group practices, labs and blood banks nationwide."
"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve," says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. "These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions."
Workplace culture is a long-standing top priority for the Harmony Healthcare IT team. The company uses #InHarmony as a mantra that encourages each team member to connect and share in a united approach to balancing work and life. Prior to the pandemic, Harmony Healthcare IT team members would borrow the company's #InHarmony flags and take them all over the world where they would snap selfies on mountain tops and ocean floors. Recently, the company added several socially-distant ways to stay connected, including the #JustPaws photo-op. To participate, team members adorn their family pet with a branded bandana and snap and share a photo as a fun way to remind team members to take a breather and share some joy with their dog, cat, or other pet.
The Harmony Healthcare team is in growth mode and looking to add a number of new positions in 2021. While many team members are currently working remotely, the company is renovating a larger office space with a move planned later this year. For information on available positions, visit the Careers section of the company's website.
For the complete list of companies named to the 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana, visit the Indiana Chamber's website.
About Harmony Healthcare IT
Harmony Healthcare IT (HHIT) is a data management firm that migrates and archives patient, employee and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, we move and preserve vital information in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, secure and compliant. Since 2006, our team of experts has extracted, converted, migrated and retained records from over 500 different clinical, financial and administrative software brands. That information is secured on our cloud-based platform, HealthData Archiver®, which is live in production on Epic's App Orchard. Harmony Healthcare IT has been ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving, and as the top data extraction and migration healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research in 2019 and 2020. We were also selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit: http://www.harmonyhit.com
