DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Over-the-counter Drugs as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With hospitals overstretched by the crisis and mild cases of COVID-19 treatable with paracetamol and other common drugs, pharmacies and other retailers will have to keep well stocked. Also, other health problems don't stop for a pandemic, and people have all the same diseases they would ordinarily have, with the same demand for pharmaceuticals.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Over-the-counter Drugs and related topics such as Cough and Cold Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, and general Pharmaceuticals.

Latest available reports on this sector include:

Over-the-counter Drugs is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

