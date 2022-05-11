In this free webinar, learn how an integrated approach, combining formulation development, drug product manufacturing and clinical testing can accelerate the development of complex molecules. Attendees will also learn how it is possible to screen and evaluate multiple formulation technologies for poorly soluble molecules in a single clinical protocol, and how design space can be used to evaluate & optimize modified release formulation performance in "real-time" using clinical data. The featured speaker will also discuss product considerations when designing acceptable, palatable pediatric products including formulation, clinical assessment and manufacturing.
TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug development for any molecule type is challenging. However, complex molecules requiring solubility enhancement or specialized formulation expertise like modified release or pediatrics, have even greater challenges in achieving clinical and commercial success. These types of molecules require a development program that advances these challenging molecules rapidly to the next milestone while keeping an eye on downstream process development and commercialization.
With the ultimate goal being to get treatments to patients faster, drug developers can leverage an integrated approach to rapidly screen formulation technologies and dosage forms in as early as the preclinical stage. Using biorelevant in vitro screening tools and physiologically based in silico models they can flag developability problems that could impact the downstream success of the program. This approach is essential before quickly transitioning drug candidates into first-in-human (FIH) clinical studies to understand a molecule's full potential.
There are also many benefits of employing an integrated approach when expediting complex molecules from FIH into proof-of-concept (POC) trials. The seamless integration of formulation development, drug product manufacturing and clinical testing capabilities enables real-time clinical data to help guide dosage form design, ensuring better decision making and a more streamlined approach to outsourcing.
Using case studies on modified release, poor solubility and pediatrics, Quotient Sciences' featured speaker will demonstrate how integrating GMP manufacturing and clinical testing can rapidly accelerate development timelines for even the most challenging of molecules.
Join this webinar to understand how an integrated program design can simplify drug development processes for complex molecules, reduce overall costs and improve the likelihood of clinical and commercial success.
Join John McDermott, Executive Drug Development Consultant, Quotient Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:30am EDT (4:30pm BST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Complex Formulation Challenges: Integrated Strategies for Poor Solubility, Modified Release & Pediatrics.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks