ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrOwl, an award-winning medical platform built on patented technology that helps users better understand their medical history, continues its momentum and grows to over 2.5 million electronic screenings by its users. DrOwl includes a free COVID-19 screening tool for people to screen for symptoms, as well as a history of exposure to COVID-19 while keeping a digital contact tracing log with on-demand reporting.
While we look forward to a time when check-ins aren't as necessary because of the wide rollout of Covid vaccinations, Coronavirus outbreaks are spiking nationwide, which still makes contact tracing mission-critical for organizations, regardless of their location. As a result, check-ins are here to stay – at least for the foreseeable future. In fact, as a direct result of Coronavirus spikes, numerous states now require notifications of COVID exposures within a very short timeline. In California, for example, companies are legally required to notify employees of potential exposures within 1-business day. DrOwl helps organizations follow the state and CDC guidelines while helping keep their communities safer.
Many businesses currently screen individuals entering their facilities for symptoms using paper tracking methods. These are time-consuming and inefficient when it matters most, like during a COVID exposure or outbreak. DrOwl's user-friendly app solves this problem while enabling users across the country to easily check-in to businesses, schools, or their favorite restaurants on their smartphone. DrOwl also makes reporting simple and user-friendly, with just a few clicks.
DrOwl is pleased to announce that we've reached a milestone of 2.5 million electronic screenings. We know our check-in/screening feature is an important part of expanding our work as a medical platform that enables the average person to securely access, understand, and share his/her personal medical information. DrOwl continues to help serve as a lifeline for organizations as the pandemic rages on – and hopefully helps to prevent the additional spread of COVID-19.
"COVID changed the world we live in, but it has also allowed us to give back and do our part in helping organizations around the country who have been impacted during these difficult times. Our ability to help create a 'new normal' where we can get back to work and school is everything," said Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of DrOwl.
"It's gratifying to have reached over 2.5 million check-ins on DrOwl as we continue to work tirelessly to be a positive force in partnering with businesses, and schools across the country, to do all that we can to help them follow state and CDC guidelines, as they work towards helping their communities return to a safer new normal."
The 2.5 Millionth Check-In
The strong demand for DrOwl helped us reach our 2.5 millionth check-in earlier this month. This clearly demonstrates that organizations across the country are flocking towards a simple, effective, user-friendly screening solution for COVID tracking. Electronic check-ins are the most efficient tool we have to manage screening, a primary tool for tracking COVID data.
Guests, employees, and facility visitors can check-in on the go by either scanning a custom QR code or by downloading DrOwl's mobile app. Visitors arrive at a given location, electronically check-in, and are automatically shown the organization's customizable screening questions on their smartphone. This streamlined check-in process is easy for everyone. Restaurant patrons can check-in without hassle, the same way employees at a business can, and visitor reports for facilities can be downloaded with the click of a button to give to public health departments.
"DrOwl is on the cutting edge of transforming how schools and organizations adapt to today's current challenges. We've seen that organizations of all sizes really appreciate that we provide an automatically-generated list of check-in questions that they can customize as needed to meet the needs of their facility, which saves them time and helps them as they work towards creating a safer new normal for their community. Organizations like senior living communities, appreciate that DrOwl enables them to customize their questions and responses to meet their ever-changing needs as their specific rules and needs change," said Raichur.
With over 2.5 million check-ins completed to-date, DrOwl's free screening solution is a game-changer that helps organizations adapt to today's challenging Covid realities. DrOwl enables administrators to run or export on-demand reports, and cross-reference those that have entered a given facility in real-time for contact tracing purposes. This makes it easy for organizations to use the data for epidemiological usage; and in cases of infection, they can look at the data to understand and assess the risks to help limit their potential liabilities. For more information on DrOwl, please visit CheckIn.DrOwl.com. And, users can download DrOwl.com for free from the iTunes or Google Play app stores.
About DrOwl
DrOwl is a medical platform built on patented technology, that provides a safe place to sync, organize, search, and share your digital medical records on-demand.
Once a user securely syncs their medical records, DrOwl uses AI and machine learning to provide users with a Patient Portal based on the Patient's health records that include trusted, doctor-approved sources of information that is customized for each user and makes their medical information easier to understand. DrOwl users can also share their customized Patient Portal with caregivers or family members to include them in the patient's healthcare decisions. Users can also initiate telehealth sessions 24x7 and allow their caregivers or family members to join in the secure telemedicine video call.*
DrOwl also has a free electronic screening and monitoring solution to help protect schools, senior communities, and businesses during infectious disease outbreaks. Where staff, residents, and visitors can electronically "check-in", answering a list of questions that helps screen for symptoms and history of exposure. This creates an electronic log of employee and visitor activity, in real-time. And reports can be run as needed to assist in contact tracing if an infection is reported. In cases of infection, there is electronic tracking with centralized data for epidemiological usage and cross-contamination data to help assess the risks.
*Telemedicine available in select areas with more being added all the time.
