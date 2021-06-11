BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ovia Health, the only clinically-backed family health digital platform, has rolled out a dynamic new set of interactive guides to help families make critical decisions about the COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID Vaccine Informational Guides, appearing natively for users of Ovia's Fertility, Pregnancy, and Parenting apps, are available today in both English and Spanish.
The guides come at a key moment. Employers are charting paths back to safe in-person workplaces and tackling how to address vaccination policy, but vaccination progress and pace is waning. Although the United States has reached the milestone of 50% of people receiving at least one dose, rates of vaccination have slowed dramatically in the last two months, as supply of the vaccine has finally outpaced demand. Hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is strongest among populations that are often at higher risk, such as people of color, those of lower socioeconomic status, and those with comorbidities.
Another subpopulation expressing strikingly high vaccine hesitation rates are women trying to get pregnant, are already pregnant, or are newly postpartum--the same population that makes up much of the Ovia Health community. The adverse effects caused by COVID-19 on pregnant people and babies are well-known: increased risk of preterm birth, respiratory distress, and hospitalization. Data from Ovia users in December 2020 showed that almost half of users said they wouldn't take the vaccine. Despite more research and guidance released in the new year, an additional poll by Ovia Health in March 2021 suggested that 1 in 3 women are still hesitant to receive the vaccine. This anxiety is fueled by confusing guidance for pregnant or postpartum parents, misinformation about the vaccine's safety, and community stigma surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Through a 5-10 minute module, the guides provide awareness and latest vaccine guidance for decision support in a relatable conversational format between a fictional Ovia member and her certified nurse midwife. They discuss frequently asked questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine's impact on reproductive health, such as:
The initial clinical trials didn't include pregnant or breastfeeding women. How do I know the vaccine is safe for me?
I'm unsure of the vaccine development process. How do I really know if they work?
Is it safe to get the vaccine if I have allergies?
Will the vaccine negatively impact my fertility or my baby's development?
What are the current recommendations for women trying to conceive regarding the COVID-19 vaccine?
What are the current recommendations for pregnant women regarding the COVID-19 vaccine?
What are the current recommendations for my children regarding the COVID-19 vaccine?
The COVID Vaccine Informational Guides, like all of Ovia's content, are rooted in clinical evidence from governing bodies like ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists), ACNM (American College of Certified-Nurse Midwives), and ASRM (American Society for Reproductive Medicine). The guide is updated on a weekly basis to ensure Ovia is sharing the most up-to-date vaccine-related evidence with its community, especially as clinical trials with pregnant women and children are ongoing.
Most importantly, the guide brings the recommendations to life by breaking down daunting questions into clear explanations, and provides a talk track for members to ask these same questions to their own doctors, midwives, pediatricians, and other providers.
"Ovia, as a trusted, evidenced-based thought leader in reproductive health, has a unique opportunity to lead the field by providing clear, empathetic direction on COVID-19 vaccine guidelines in our community. Our members turn to us to help them navigate some of the most complex decisions about fertility, pregnancy, and parenting," said Paris Wallace, Ovia Health Chief Executive Officer. "Now, we're ready to help our members sift through misinformation and provide clear and concise educational resources to help make important decisions for them and their families. "
The guide presents evidenced-based information about the COVID-19 vaccine through empathetic storytelling, and does not encourage or endorse vaccination. To download the Ovia apps for free and see the guides in action, click here. For more clinical perspectives on vaccine decisions for women and families, click here: https://info.oviahealth.com/ent-covid-vaccine.
About Ovia Health
Since 2012, Ovia Health has helped more than 15 million people successfully navigate their parenthood journeys and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia is the only family health solution clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized care plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve health outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return-to-work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com.
