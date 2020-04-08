MARIETTA, Ga., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of us, Owen Mumford is even more grateful to all of the healthcare workers who are on the frontlines helping those in need of care during this crisis. They continue to do their part by showing up and Owen Mumford intends to do the same.
New COVID-19 tests are being made available that are using a sample of blood through a finger stick to screen patients for the presence of the virus. Healthcare workers are facing potential supply shortages and also laboratories are becoming overwhelmed with the significant increase in the volume of samples being sent not only for COVID-19 analysis but for other diagnostic tests.
To help, Owen Mumford is working with the Governor's Office, GEMA, Homeland Security and the Department of Public Health to provide critical medical devices to hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals who are facing resource and supply shortages. Five hundred thousand Unistik® safety lancets and 5,000 Peezy® urine specimen collection kits will be donated through GEMA to be distributed to Georgia's healthcare partners and facilities in need. This donation assists those with supply concerns and also relieves the burden on the laboratories by providing a urine specimen collection system that is designed to greatly reduce contaminated samples and lessens the need for repeat testing.
"Our global organization is committed to the cause of fighting COVID-19, maintaining manufacturing and distribution out of all of our global sites, ensuring we continue to assist those in need. I am grateful for all our Associates' hard work and contributions. We, at Owen Mumford, are all proud to call Georgia our North American home for the last 27 years and are humbled to contribute to our community," says Travis Shaw, Executive Vice President, Owen Mumford, Inc. "Our innovative solutions support right-first-time sampling and specimen collection which will lessen the burden of healthcare professionals and the lab, allowing enhanced focus on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients."
About Owen Mumford (Unistik)
Owen Mumford has been at the forefront of medical device innovation for over 60 years, creating solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare and home health treatments for people around the world. The products span devices that make blood testing more comfortable, to solutions that make it easier to administer life-saving medication, as well as specimen collection devices. owenmumford.com
About Forte Medical (Peezy)
Forte Medical Limited, the British inventor of Peezy Midstream, works with exclusive, trusted partner Owen Mumford, Inc. to introduce its unique HealthTech to U.S. healthcare systems. Forte Medical is an R&D hub, developing systems to introduce gold standard to urine collection for routine medicine and specialist conditions. forte-medical.com
