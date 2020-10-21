Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Initiation Of Phase 2 Trial For OXE103 For The Treatment Of Concussions

- Randomized, placebo controlled, clinical trial is being conducted at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas - Enrolling highly symptomatic participants within 28 days of injury - First in class investigational drug to potentially treat underlying neuro-metabolic and axonal injury in concussion - Concussions now known to increase risk of lifelong neuro-degeneration