ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Biomedical Research, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, has been awarded a $99,203 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research Grant by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture [NIFA, award #2021-33530-34397]. This grant, entitled "SIMPLE & RAPID TESTS FOR THE QUALITY OF ANIMAL FEEDS" will support the development of rapid tests to evaluate the freshness of animal feeds, with an initial focus on on-site measurement of antioxidants and rancidity in poultry feed for farmers.
Consumers have become more conscious of the quality - including taste, nutritional value, and integrity - of what they eat. The quality and taste of the meats that we consume are based on several factors, including the animal's diet, environment, and breeding. Although there are well-established laboratory tests for determining a food's nutritional value, there are presently no simple ways for farmers to quickly test feed for freshness and quality. These tests, which incorporate two methods that have already been granted U.S. patents, along with a simple, rapid and robust protocol for preparing samples for analysis, will be used to promote healthier livestock and more tasty/healthier products for human consumption. We also envisage this technology will allow discerning consumers to select top-quality pet food for their animal companions. Ultimately, the company plans on expanding this product line to include additional tests for food quality, such as protein and fat content.
Led by Dr. Enrique Martinez, researchers at Oxford Biomedical Research will develop and optimize a simple method for uniform sampling and emulsifying feed specimens. The patented dry chemistry rancidity and antioxidant tests will be optimized and validated compared to established laboratory liquid assays using both fresh samples and samples subjected to accelerated rancidification. The precision, accuracy, and percent error of each method will be evaluated with respect to standardized laboratory equivalents.
Oxford Biomedical Research, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products for biomedical research, companion animal veterinary diagnosis and food quality testing. Our Food Quality Testing Corp. subsidiary will manufacture and market these products.
