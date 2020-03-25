CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, an Oxford Capital Group, LLC affiliate, is supplying the City of Chicago with up to 1,100 rooms at some of its hotel properties throughout Chicagoland to support efforts against the spread of coronavirus. In addition to housing asymptomatic guests and those requiring isolation, the rooms will also provide sanctuary for first responders who are involved in the war against COVID-19.
"As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, we wanted to do our part to provide a sanctuary for those who need it during this difficult time," says John W. Rutledge, founder, president, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "We're proud to help the city combat this crisis and allow our brave medical professionals to focus on their most critical patients in their hospitals."
The hotels will also provide three meals a day. As hotels have been deemed essential businesses to house travelers, including medical personnel, Oxford maintains strict protocols across the country around sanitation procedures that help combat the spread of viruses between guests and employees. This includes frequent sanitation of high-contact points, such as elevator buttons, door handles, reception counters, and bathrooms.
"Chicago is the first city to adopt this hotel plan, and we are gratified to be able to assist the city during this difficult time," says George Jordan, President, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "In addition to helping the city, this arrangement allows Oxford to retain a number of its employees who are interested in contributing to the relief effort. It's inspiring to see our hospitality teams come together, even when they've had to weather the storm themselves."
In building this partnership, Oxford Capital Group, LLC worked with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office, organized labor including UNITE-HERE Local 1 and the Operating Engineers Local 399, and other parties, to bring an end to an 18-month strike at Hotel 166. As part of this resolution, Oxford helped craft an amended collective bargaining agreement and is simultaneously taking over management of Hotel 166, demonstrating that business, labor, and the private equity investment community can productively work together in Chicago. In addition to Hotel 166, the partnership includes Hotel Cass, Hotel Essex, Hotel Felix, and Hotel Julian. Oxford's hotels LondonHouse Chicago, The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, and Hotel Versey are not currently part of the agreement.
Oxford's partners in this initiative include: Fillmore Capital Partners at Hotel 166, The Bricton Group and The Gettys Group at Hotel Felix and Hotel Cass.
About Oxford Capital Group, LLC
Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (13,000+ hotel rooms) and hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multifamily (approximately 1,000 units), senior housing (approximately 3,000+ units), retail, parking, multi-family residential, and other operationally intensive forms of real estate.
About Oxford Hotels & Resorts
Oxford Hotels & Resorts, a wholly owned affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, is an award-winning full-service hotel management company with a longtime track record in the ownership and operations of large-scale hotels, resorts and conference centers primarily in major metro markets within the United States. Oxford has a growing national collection of luxury lifestyle hotel brands that include Cass, Essex, Felix, Godfrey, Julian and LondonHouse. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool centric food & beverage venues including About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, Spa Boutique, SX Sky Bar, and WTR.