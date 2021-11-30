NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Oyate Group, a nonprofit on a mission to alleviate poverty by creating sustainable and holistic solutions that empower underserved communities all across New York City known for its Bronx Rising Initiative, is launching Uptown Rising Initiative – a program to transform the lives of New Yorkers in need in Washington Heights and Harlem. Kicking off their work with a COVID-19 street-bound vaccination event on St. Nicholas Avenue and West 186th Street at 11 AM, Uptown Rising Initiative will vaccinate over 100 New Yorkers in partnership with New York State Senator Robert Jackson.
"The neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Harlem are located in our city's most affluent borough, yet many who live in these neighborhoods lack the resources necessary to live healthy, fulfilling lives," said Tomas Ramos, founder, president and CEO of the Oyate Group and its programs. "Through the Uptown Rising Initiative, we aim to close those gaps in resources – COVID-19 vaccines are only the beginning. We're looking forward to working with the community to empower our underserved neighborhoods in upper Manhattan."
"Our city has been met with crisis after crisis, making clear the need for unparalleled and collaborative efforts that offer forward-thinking and innovative responses. I'm excited to partner up with Uptown Rising Initiative, a promising program that will provide much-needed assistance to working-class communities like the ones I represent," said New York State Senator Robert Jackson. "We need to continue encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and find creative ways to achieve that goal; with this COVID-19 street-based vaccination event, we are taking an important step to increase vaccine accessibility to all our Northern Manhattan neighbors. Many thanks to Uptown Rising Initiative; I look forward to continuing the good work highlighting what the forces of humanity, solidarity, and service can do amid challenging times for our communities."
Oyate Group's Uptown Rising Initiative will work to close gaps in health care, alleviate hunger, uplift local youth and support small businesses in upper Manhattan. Oyate Group is known for vaccinating 30,000 people in the Bronx against COVID-19 through its Bronx Rising Initiative.
Media interested in learning more about Uptown Rising Initiative and its work should contact Jennifer Lawrence at jennifer@thetascgroup.com or 512-516-2138.
About Uptown Rising Initiative
The Uptown Rising Initiative is an organization dedicated to providing and distributing critical resources to underserved communities in the upper Manhattan neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Harlem. Founded in November of 2021 by the Oyate Group – a nonprofit organization with the mission to alleviate poverty by creating sustainable and holistic solutions that empower underserved communities all across New York City – the Uptown Rising Initiative works to create access to healthcare, alleviate hunger, invest in the growth of small businesses and inspire youth to better themselves and their neighborhoods. For more information, visit Uptown Rising Initiative and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Oyate Group
The Oyate Group is a nonprofit organization with the mission to alleviate poverty by creating sustainable and holistic solutions that empower underserved communities all across New York City. Founded in March of 2020 by Tomas Ramos, the organization's programs include the Bronx Rising Initiative and Uptown Rising Initiative. For more information, visit OyateGroup.org.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lawrence, The TASC Group, +1 5125162138, jennifer@thetascgroup.com
SOURCE Oyate Group