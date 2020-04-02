LAKE JACKSON, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozonics Hunting® the industry leader in portable in the field ozone generators has shifted its production of its HR300 and Orion products in order to aid medical and frontline professionals with the treatment of their gear through the use of Ozone. Research has shown that ozone can be used to kill viruses, such as H1N1, and may be effective against the coronavirus.
"Our current units are available now, and several institutions and medical professionals are already using them to treat their gear and masks" stated Ozonics Hunting President Buddy Piland. "Our original product was designed to be used in the field to eliminate odor-causing bacteria for hunters. When used in conjunction with the DRiWASH Bag, this same oxidation technology may be effective in treating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and N95 masks, and provide an additional level of disinfection."
The newly designed industrial units will enhance the existing product with settings and features allowing for easier use in homes, automobiles, offices, and professional services. All of the Ozonics Hunting ozone generators harness the virus/bacteria destroying power of ozone to oxidate surfaces and airborne molecules, ultimately reducing, altering, or destroying their molecular structure which may be effective against the Covid-19 coronavirus.
For more information about the Ozonics products and learn how ozone may be effective against the fight against Covid-19 visit www.ozonicshunting.com/covid-19
About Ozonics:
As the industry leader in scent control, Ozonics is the first and only in-the-field ozone generator that has been designed to actively attack airborne odor molecules with scent-destroying ozone.
