TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P-Cure Ltd., the provider of the most compact 360o Gantry-less Adaptive Proton Therapy System that can be installed in existing radiotherapy vaults, announced the establishment of a new production facility in Weifang, Shandong Province, China.
The facility, designed to manufacture tens of systems annually, spans over 400,000 square feet and includes 9 assembly vaults. The facility construction was carried out by Sino-Israeli Health Alliance China International Medical Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of P-Cure. The factory will operate complementary to the already established production facility in Israel, ensuring scalability and an uninterrupted production of the solutions aimed to meet global market demand.
"We are excited to establish the largest production facility for proton therapy systems in the world. This facility will allow us to serve customers better by shrinking the cost and lead-time of the product delivery; as well as providing spare parts and customer support," says Udi Oren, Operations Manager of P-Cure, previously Production Manager at Philips and GE Healthcare.
"There is a real clinical need for more targeted, precise and effective radiation treatment beyond the conventional (x-ray) alternatives. P-Cure is the only provider of proton therapy that can effectively install the latest cancer fighting technology within the vault instead of new linac (x-ray) equipment," says P-Cure CEO Michael Marash. "Today, approximately 1,000 linac vaults are upgraded annually. With the new facility in Weifang we are confident that we will meet the growing demand for our uniquely compact and more precise proton therapy solution."
"Until now, despite the proven and potential clinical benefits, proton therapy has been available to very few patients. The reasons are primarily economic. The huge equipment size of legacy systems, required its own dedicated building. Combining construction and heavy equipment cost severely limited the potential for cost-effective operation and ROI in a reasonable period of time," says Marash.
The P-Cure system is a gantry-less adaptive pencil beam scanning (PBS) delivery system treating patients in a seated orientation. The PBS allows delivering the treatment dose using an intensity modulated technique ensuring high treatment quality in accordance with the prescribed treatment plan objectives and constrains. Beam delivery without the use of a rotating gantry significantly reduces the equipment dimension, making installation of a proton machine in a linac vault feasible. The gantry-less solution allows for treatment delivery to all anatomical sites and offers the benefits of seated position for both treatment planning and delivery. The seated position reduces body motion allowing for more precise beam delivery—less organ motion means more accurate treatment. Combined with image guided positioning system of a diagnostic resolution, the tumor localization in front of the beam is guaranteed.
P-Cure, located in Israel, has also recently opened its operational proton therapy site for clinical research and training, as well as for demonstrating the opportunity for oncology centers to expand their cancer fighting potential to include proton therapy. "By utilizing the P-Cure system, this would be achieved without the expense of construction, the need for large and expensive equipment, and with the full clinical benefits of treatment in a comfortable, seated position," says Marash.
About P-Cure: P-Cure Ltd is a developer and provider of the most compact proton therapy system that can be integrated in any radiation therapy departments and designed to improve clinical outcomes in treating all anatomic areas. This year, P-Cure is expecting to receive FDA and CE approvals to its additional product configurations. The company's headquarters are located in Israel with subsidiaries in the US and China. For more information please visit: http://www.p-cure.com
