TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- pēkoMD Cosmetic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center in Toledo, OH has announced a Grand Opening special event to be held on Friday, August 27th. The opening of this state of the art facility will be marked by a host of activities, including special offers and giveaways on a range of cosmetic non-surgical services, products, and packages from pēkoMD.
pēkoMD is led by ABPS board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Koltz, who is one of the leading experts in plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic procedures in Toledo. Dr. Koltz has decades of training and experience in advanced plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic specialties, which he utilizes to help patients meet their aesthetic goals and improve their quality of life.
"pēkoMD is on a mission to help women and men dramatically improve their appearance through transformative procedures. The special event on August 27th will showcase our aesthetic capabilities and provide an opportunity for the people in Toledo to benefit from special packages on some of our most popular treatments," said Dr. Koltz
Date, Time, and Location
pēkoMD Grand Opening
Date: Friday, August 27th, 2021
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Location: 7634 Central Ave, Toledo, OH
Event Highlights
- pēkoMD skin care experts on site will provide product education, hand out complimentary samples, and show before and after photos.
- Clients can choose from pēkoMD's custom skin care and non-surgical packages, such as laser hair removal, non-invasive body contouring, microneedling, injectables, and even facials.
- The event offers 20% off on high-end skin care lines, such as ZO, Revision, EltaMD, and Jan Marini.
- Giveaways and raffles will be held throughout the day.
- Complimentary gifts with certain purchases.
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:00 pm.
- Those who cannot make it during the day can still join for the evening events from 5 pm to 9 pm.
- Evening events will feature live music, catering from Swig restaurant, and additional special offers and giveaways.
For more information, visit http://www.pekomd.com or call 567.408.7356.
