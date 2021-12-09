SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.volve, the fitness franchise headquartered out of New York, recently signed an area development agreement for 3 new locations in San Diego. With a target opening in summer 2022, the first location will give San Diego residents a chance to find out what has made P.volve stand out in a sea of fitness options, starting with its functional, pain-reducing, balance and strength-building approach to exercise.
San Diego's new P.volve owners, Kirstin and John Keohane, were high school sweethearts, and both were very active in athletics growing up. Kirstin played ringette, a sport similar to hockey, competing at a national level through her teenage years. She says she has always been on the cutting edge when it comes to physical health trends.
"I'm so excited to wake up every morning and do something I love that I know will benefit myself and the company," said Kristin. "I'm really passionate about their method, and with both our backgrounds, we're really excited to get started and be their first location in San Diego."
P.volve is turning traditional exercise methods upside down, and Rachel Katzman, the brand's co-founder, says she hopes the signing of new locations will help people find healthier relationships with fitness.
"We believe traditional fitness models have dropped the ball, leaving most people with injuries, pain and empty notions of what it means to be fit," said Katzman. "Our method is grounded in functional movement that mimics the way your body moves in real-world situations. We co-create our fitness content with our clinical advisory board and are committed to bringing a more educated approach to fitness to consumers. Our studios are playing such a huge part in that delivery."
The new P.volve location will offer the brand's clinically backed fitness regime, which is known for rounding out glutes and addressing everyday pain in a hybrid model of a global on-demand platform and an in-person, high-end studio experience. The P.volve method pairs its patented equipment line with functional movements designed to strengthen the core, while improving mobility and posture. This model focuses on giving clients the chance to move with purpose, meeting them where they are, whether that's' in-home or in-studio.
P.volve's new San Diego location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving fitness locations.
"We're excited to see the San Diego location reach its full potential," Alex Puccillo, P.volve's director of franchise development said. "We've seen continued interest from additional franchise candidates to expand in the area, and we are looking forward to inspiring more members to become stronger and pain-free."
P.volve has plans to reach more than 250 studios in markets across the country within the next five years, and the franchise is actively recruiting passionate and qualified franchisees. In addition to San Diego, top markets for development include Chicago, LA, NYC, and Nashville to name a few in the US plus expansion into Canada and the UK.
ABOUT P.VOLVE
P.volve is a functional training method that reduces pain, improves balance and builds total body strength. P.volve launched in November 2017 and was co-founded by Rachel Katzman and Stephen Pasterino, in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS, SmileDirectClub and Quicken Loans. Available worldwide, P.volve is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.pvolve.com and @pvolve on Instagram.
