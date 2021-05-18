WOODBRIDGE, Conn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Adalberto Fleitas has joined the company to lead the applications group focused on cosmetics and personal care ingredients.
Fleitas has extensive experience in the fields of cosmetics, personal care and fragrances. He comes to P2 from Cosmax where he was a senior cosmetics chemist. Fleitas' prior experience includes stints at Estee Lauder, RB and Givaudan.
"Bringing Adalberto onto the P2 team supercharges our applications team, which is already doing an outstanding job supporting our innovative range of green cosmetics ingredients and aroma chemicals," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "He has the skills, experience and attitude to help us develop a truly state-of-the-art applications capability for our global customer base."
Fleitas graduated with a MA in cosmetic science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is an active member of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
"It's great to work in such an exciting and innovative company, where our products are built on world-leading technology," said Fleitas. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the P2 story, using beautiful chemistry that transforms the materials we use every day."
Fleitas is based at P2's Woodbridge (CT) facility and reports to Ted Anastasiou, Vice President of Research and Development.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
