P33 and Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Together With Joint Venture Team Kaleidoscope Health Ventures, Farpoint Development and Israel's Sheba Medical Center, Announce a Signed Deal to Build the First U.S. ARC Innovation Center in Chicago--a Collaborative Innovation Model to Drive Health Equity and Healthcare Transformation

A joint venture between one of the world's top-10 medical centers and visionary partners will fast-track life science advances and improve health outcomes for all via local and global collaboration at scale. The players in the next-generation of medicine--healthcare providers, startups, payors, universities and academic medical centers, investors, biotech companies and technology firms--will collaborate to catalyze the meaningful redesign of health care and community health and wellness.